RailTel Bags ₹46.79 Crore Rail Signal Order

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd in a filing mentioned on Tuesday, January 21, that it gets a work order worth ₹46.79 crores from North Western Railway for executing signaling work. These orders have come from Deputy Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer, and Ajmer’s Construction division heads.

The BCCL gave a work order to the RailTel towards the end of January too, valued ₹78.43 crores. This order, dated December 31, 2024, involves implementing an integrated IT-based security infrastructure along with related services.

RailTel continues to expand its project portfolio with significant contracts in the railway and industrial sectors, showcasing its expertise in telecom and IT infrastructure. On December 30, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced being declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a ₹137 crore Central Railway project.

The RVNL project includes the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132/55 KV traction substation along with sectioning posts and sub-sectioning posts in the Bhusaval-Khandwa section. The contract aims to upgrade the 2×25 KV traction system by using Scott-connected transformers, supporting a loading capacity of 3,000 MT.

These developments underline the growing investment in railway and industrial infrastructure, with RailTel and RVNL playing key roles in delivering advanced technological solutions.