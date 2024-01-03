Users can earn up to two times more CheQ Chips, which are loyalty points within the platform.
The block deals sellers included Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Redwood Trust, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Ventures, etc.
Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.
According to the terms of the agreement, the entertainment ticketing services will stay available on the Paytm app for up to 12 months.
According to sources, the block deal's floor price is ₹251.68 per share, a 4% decrease from Zomato's closing price on Monday.
The Mamaearth brand's operator credited its good performance to higher gross profit margins and scale-driven efficiencies.
IMPL, under its brand name ‘Industry Buying’, is engaged in the e-commerce business for Industrial and Business supplies in India.
The aggregate shareholding of the Company, post this investment, in Fleetx would be 16.53%.
