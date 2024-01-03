iifl-logo-icon 1
E-commerce Sector

CheQ and Flipkart Join Forces for Big Billion Days

Users can earn up to two times more CheQ Chips, which are loyalty points within the platform.

Honasa Consumer's shares worth ₹1,763 Crore change hands

The block deals sellers included Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Redwood Trust, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Ventures, etc.

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Zomato to pick up Paytm’s ticketing business for ₹2,048 crore

According to the terms of the agreement, the entertainment ticketing services will stay available on the Paytm app for up to 12 months.

Zomato’s 2% equity worth ₹5,438 Crore change hands

According to sources, the block deal's floor price is ₹251.68 per share, a 4% decrease from Zomato's closing price on Monday.

Honasa Consumer slips ~6% despite robust performance in Q1

The Mamaearth brand's operator credited its good performance to higher gross profit margins and scale-driven efficiencies.

IndiaMart InterMesh acquires 26% stake in IB MonotaRO; yet another significant acquisition this week

IMPL, under its brand name ‘Industry Buying’, is engaged in the e-commerce business for Industrial and Business supplies in India.

IndiaMART InterMESH stock jumps ~1% owing to acquisition of stake in Fleetx

The aggregate shareholding of the Company, post this investment, in Fleetx would be 16.53%.

