Paytm is also seeking approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, Elevation Capital's Founder and Co-Managing Partner.
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.
Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) restrictions by RBI impacting business significantly.
The Chinese tech investor sold a 2.1% interest in May 2023 for ₹562 Crore. However, since then, the stock price has more than doubled.
The company has acquired a 51% strategic stake in Fintuple.
The company acquired 8,500 CCPS in Visit Internet Services at a consideration of Rs35,75,440/-.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.