iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fintech Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Paytm proposes revised remuneration structure for board members

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Paytm is also seeking approval for the reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli, Elevation Capital's Founder and Co-Managing Partner.

image

PB Fintech logs net profit of ₹60 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5% in the reporting quarter, up from 3% in the same period last fiscal year.

image

Paytm's net loss surges in Q1FY25 due to RBI restrictions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) restrictions by RBI impacting business significantly.

image

Policybazaar’s shares worth ₹416 Crore change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Chinese tech investor sold a 2.1% interest in May 2023 for ₹562 Crore. However, since then, the stock price has more than doubled.

image

CAMS zooms ~4.5% on completion of acquisition of Fintuple Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company has acquired a 51% strategic stake in Fintuple.

image

PB Fintech arm completes 100% acquisition of Docprime Technologies; Stock dips 1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company acquired 8,500 CCPS in Visit Internet Services at a consideration of Rs35,75,440/-.

1
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.