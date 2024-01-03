iifl-logo-icon 1
PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

Kalyan Jewellers reports 24% y-o-y jump in Q1 net profit

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA climbed by 16.5% to ₹376.1 Crore, up from ₹322.8 Crore in the previous year.

Kalyan Jewellers to buy remaining 15% stake in Candere

Candere has made a strategic shift to omni-channel commerce during the last sixteen months to meet rising consumer demands.

Vaibhav Jewellers IPO to open on September 22; Key details you need to know

The offering consists of newly issued shares valued at Rs 210 crore and the sale of 28 lakh shares worth Rs 60.2 crore by the promoter Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari (HUF).

Renaissance Global zooms 5% on acquisition of assets of US-based Four Mine

The Company intends to fund the investment through cash on the balance sheet.

