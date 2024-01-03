iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthcare Sector

USFDA issues 4 adverse observations after inspection of Sun Pharma's Dahej facility

According to reports, the USFDA made various observations concerning Sun Pharma. First, the company did not take appropriate safeguards to avoid API contamination.

USFDA adverse observations on subsidiary may have an impact over 1 year: Aurobindo Pharma

According to a business announcement, net profit increased by 79% to ₹909 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, from ₹506 Crore in the same period in FY23.

Torrent Pharma’s net profit in Q4 jumps 56% y-o-y to ₹449 Crore

The total net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 was ₹1,656 Crore, up from ₹1,245 Crore the previous year, according to the business.

Gland Pharma’s net profit increases by more than 100% to Rs 192.4 crore in March quarter

The net profit and EBITDA margin excluding ex-Cenexi, a contract manufacturing firm that Gland acquired for more than ₹1,000 Crore last year.

Biocon's biosimilar drug for eye treatment gets USFDA approval

This approval builds on company’s successful track record of bringing the first interchangeable insulin, Semglee.

Lupin’s Somerset facility receives 6 observations in pre-approval USFDA inspection

Lupin said the business is thoroughly reviewing the findings and would respond to the USFDA within the timeframe specified.

Mankind Pharma’s net profit in March quarter up y-o-y by 62%

During the quarter, Mankind introduced four new drugs in the United States, bringing the total number of launched items to 39.

Medix to distribute Biocon's obesity drug in Mexico

The partnership follows Biocon's success in becoming the first business to receive approval for gLiraglutide in an ICH country.

Lupin’s Q4 net profit up by 52% to ₹359 Crore

Profit before tax was lower in Q4 FY2024 due to an impairment charge of ₹201.3 Crore. The quarter's R&D investment totaled ₹425.5 Crore (8.7% of revenue).

Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in Medica Synergie

With the acquisition of Medica, Manipal facilities now serve 7 million patients yearly across 37 facilities in 19 cities throughout 14 states.

123
