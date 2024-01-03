iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hotel Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Delta Corp okays demerger of hospitality and real estate business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The demerger is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete, depending on clearances from shareholders, stock exchanges, and SEBI.

image

Lemon Tree Hotel plans to open 80-room property in Ayodhya

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The hotel will have 80 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge bar, a swimming pool, a fitness facility, banquet spaces and other common facilities.

image

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

image

Limited gains for Juniper Hotels at listing, shares open close to issue price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company has already secured ₹810 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening.

image

Juniper Hotels Makes Subdued Debut at 1.33% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The public issue, valued at ₹1,800 Crore, witnessed a subscription of 2.08 times during the period of February 21-23.

image

Juniper Hotels IPO allotment expected today; Check status, listing date and other details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Juniper Hotels IPO offered in the price band of ₹342-360 per share with a lot size of 40 equity shares

image

Juniper Hotels IPO: Subscription Improves Over Days

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO price ban ranges between ₹342-360

image

Juniper Hotels IPO Heats Up: Retail Portion Sells Out on Final Day

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On Wednesday, February 21, the Juniper initial public offering (IPO) went live, and it ends today, Friday, February 23.

image

Juniper Hotels IPO received muted response; subscribed 15% on day2 so far

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company aims to raise ₹1,800 Crore through a fresh issuance of 5 Crore shares

image

Juniper Hotels' IPO sees modest subscriptions on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On February 20, the company raised ₹810 Crore from multiple anchor investors during the first day of the anchor book.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.