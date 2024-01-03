iifl-logo-icon 1
Logistics Sector

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.

Delhivery shares worth ₹910.20 Crore change hands; stock slips ~1%

CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.

Allcargo Logistics to sell Haryana logistics park for ₹636 Crore

The business sold its 10% ownership in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks.

Delhivery’s loss narrows sharply to Rs 89.50 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,929 crore.

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

On the completion of the above transaction, Allcargo now holds a 100% stake in GKEPL.

Blue Dart names Sudha Pai as new CFO

She held the positions of CFO and compliance officer at DHL Logistics.

Delhivery, ONDC network partners, and Mystore collaborate to facilitate express parcel shipping for rural entrepreneurs

Mystore's e-commerce platform, through ONDC, is leveraging Delhivery's extensive pan-India network.

Mahindra Logistics, Ascendas-Firstspace to collaborate to build warehouse park in Pune

The warehouse park will be spread over an area of 1 million square feet.

Tiger Global sells 1.7% stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 crore

Tiger Global, through its venture capital firm, owned 4.68% of Delhivery as of the end of December.

Mahindra Logistics leases warehouse for 5 years in Bhiwandi

While the agreement has already been signed and registered, the effective month for rent payment will be April.

