The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.
The business sold its 10% ownership in Malur Logistics & Industrial Parks.
Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,929 crore.
On the completion of the above transaction, Allcargo now holds a 100% stake in GKEPL.
She held the positions of CFO and compliance officer at DHL Logistics.
Mystore's e-commerce platform, through ONDC, is leveraging Delhivery's extensive pan-India network.
The warehouse park will be spread over an area of 1 million square feet.
Tiger Global, through its venture capital firm, owned 4.68% of Delhivery as of the end of December.
While the agreement has already been signed and registered, the effective month for rent payment will be April.
