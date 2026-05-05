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Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex close marginally lower. Rupee hits all time low

5 May 2026 , 06:43 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on May 5, 2026, with Nifty slipping to 24,032 and Sensex shedding over 251 points to close at 77,017. Elevated crude oil prices, rupee hitting a fresh all-time low, and relentless FII selling kept markets under pressure through the session. The overall mood remained weak and cautious, with Monday’s election-driven rally fading quickly as underlying macro concerns took centre stage. 

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

  • Nifty 50 closed at 24,032.80 down 86.50 points (-0.36%) 
  • Sensex ended at 77,017.79, down 251.61 points (-0.33%) 

Top Gainers 

  1. UltraTech Cement Limited– closing at 11,939.00 up by 54% 
  2. Hindalco Industries Limited- closing at 1,057.00 up by 1.37% 
  3. BajajFinServ Limited – closing at 1,791.00 up by 1.16% 

 Top Losers

  1. Jio Financial Services Limited– closing at 00 down by 1.48% 
  2. Coal India Limited– closing at 472.85 down by 1.48% 
  3. Tech Mahindra Limited– closing at 1,451.20 down by 1.39% 

UltraTech Cement (+1.54%), and Hindalco Industries (+1.37%) saw a significant gains during the session, largely driven by broader sectoral rotation and global commodity sentiment rather than any stock-specific trigger. On the losing side, Jio Financial Services (-1.48%) and Coal India (-1.48%) faced selling pressure in line with broader weakness in financial services and PSU counters. These moves were primarily market-driven with no major company-specific news to highlight. 

 Trending stocks 
1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited-  
  • Closed at ₹3,220.80, up 3.68%  
  • Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 3% after strong Q4 FY26 results.  
  • Strong Profit Growth: Net profit surged 40–48% YoY to ₹5,200 crore, driven by auto and farm segments.  
  • Robust Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 29% YoY to ₹54,800+ crore, reflecting strong demand.  
  • Segment Strength: Growth supported by strong SUV sales and steady farm equipment performance 
  • Healthy FY Performance: Full-year profit and revenue also saw strong double-digit growth, boosting confidence.  
  • Dividend Boost: Announced a ₹33 per share final dividend, supporting investor sentiment.  

 

2.  ICICI Bank Limited -  
  • Closed at ₹1,250.90 down 1.57%  
  • Shares of ICICI Bank fell amid broad market weakness and banking sector sell-off 
  • Rising Crude Oil Impact: Surge in crude prices raised inflation concerns, negatively impacting financial stocks.  
  • FII Selling Pressure: Continued foreign investor outflows put heavy pressure on large-cap banking stocks.  
  • Sector & Valuation Pressure: Weakness in the private banking index, along with profit booking and high valuations, led to the decline.  

 

Sectoral Indices Performance

Indices  Change 
Nifty India Defence  1.28% 
Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank   0.65% 
Nifty FMCG   0.64% 
Nifty Auto  0.63% 
Nifty Pharma  0.40% 
Nifty Realty   -1.41% 
Nifty Consumer Durables   -0.96% 
Nifty Private Bank  -0.67% 
Nifty Oil & Gas   -0.28% 
Nifty PSU Bank   -0.20% 

 

Elevated crude oil prices and a record-low rupee hurt rate-sensitive sectors like Realty (-1.41%) and Consumer Durables (-0.96%), while continued FII selling and global uncertainty pressured Private Banks (-0.67%) and PSU Banks (-0.20%). On the other hand, Defence (+1.28%) gained on rising geopolitical tensions boosting domestic defence demand, while FMCG (+0.64%) and Auto (+0.63%) held firm on steady domestic consumption outlook and easing input cost fears. 

1. Crude Oil Prices Stay Elevate 

Brent crude remains around $113–$115 per barrel due to escalating Middle East tensions and fresh attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. High oil prices raise India’s import bill, push up inflation, and hurt corporate margins directly weighing on market sentiment.  

2. Rupee Hits a Fresh All-Time Low- 

The Indian rupee weakened to a record low of 95.18 against the US dollar. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier, reduces returns for foreign investors, and adds to overall inflation pressure – triggering further selling in equities.  

3. FII Selling Continues Relentlessly–  

Foreign investors have already sold over ₹2.28 lakh crore worth of Indian stocks in 2026, pushing their ownership to a 14-year low. This relentless outflow remains the single biggest structural reason behind continued market weakness.  

4. Election Rally Fades -Profit Booking Sets In–  

The short-term optimism from Monday’s election-driven rally quickly reversed as underlying macro concerns resurfaced. Investors used the brief recovery as an opportunity to book profits, accelerating the downward move.  

5. Global Uncertainty and Hawkish Fed–  

The US Federal Reserve continues to hold rates steady with no rate cuts in sight, keeping US bond yields elevated and making US assets more attractive. Combined with weak global cues, this is pushing capital away from emerging markets like India.  

 

Summary-

May 5, 2026, reflected a weak and cautious market trend: 

  • Banking and financial stocks dragged the market lower, impacted by FII selling and sectoral weakness
  • Realty and consumer durable stocks declined sharply, due to rising crude oil prices and a weak rupee
  • Defence, FMCG, and Auto showed resilience, supported by domestic demand and sector-specific tailwinds 

With Nifty falling 86.50 points (-0.36%) and Sensex declining 251.61 points (-0.33%), investor sentiment remained subdued amid elevated crude prices, record currency weakness, continued foreign outflows, and global uncertainty.

 

 

Related Tags

  • #CrudeOilPrices
  • #DefenceStocks
  • #FIIOutflows
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #MarketAnalysis
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #RupeeFall
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