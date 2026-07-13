Closing Bell: Nifty SENSEX End in Flat as TCS's 5.51% Surge and Dip Buying Erase 700-Point Sensex Crash

Indian benchmark indices closed nearly flat on July 13, 2026, with Nifty inching up just 4.10 points to 24,211.00 and Sensex adding 47.01 points to 77,616.40, after recovering from an early 700-point Sensex plunge on geopolitical concerns. TCS surged 5.51% following stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 results and a major AI deal with ABB, driving the IT sector up 3.59% and lifting HCL Technologies over 5% ahead of its earnings. FMCG, Defence, and Metals lagged as rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment, even as dip buying in banking heavyweights helped the market erase most of its losses.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,211.00 up 4.10 points (0.02%)

Sensex ended at 77,616.40, up 47.01 points (0.061%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,131.45, up 85.55 points (0.15%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,502.00 up by 3.24%

2. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,102.60 up by 3.24%

3. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 10,410.00 up by 2.50%

Top Losers Today

1. Grasim Industries Limited – closing at 3,126.00 down by 2.73%

2. Tata Steel Limited – closing at 187.18 down by 2.10%

3. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,432.00 down by 1.59%

4. Eternal Limited – closing at 285.25 down by 1.52%

Trending stocks Today

1. Tata Consultancy Services Limited –

Closed at ₹2,182.90, up 5.51%

⮚ Strong Q1 FY27 Results Boosted Investor Confidence: TCS reported better-than-expected June-quarter earnings, with revenue rising nearly 14% YoY and net profit increasing 4.6%, supported by higher technology spending from banking clients, a weaker rupee, and a strong order pipeline.

⮚ Multi-Million-Dollar ABB AI Deal Strengthened Growth Outlook: The company announced a multi-year strategic partnership with ABB to build and manage an AI-driven global network ecosystem, reinforcing confidence in TCS’s digital transformation and AI capabilities.

⮚ AI-Led Growth and Large Deal Wins Improved Sentiment: TCS reported annualised AI revenue of US$2.6 billion, supported by major AI transformation deals, including an US$800 million SKF contract, a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, and other large enterprise AI projects.

⮚ Leadership Restructuring and New Business Units Supported Long-Term Outlook: Investors welcomed TCS’s organisational restructuring, including the creation of five new AI-focused business groups and leadership changes aimed at accelerating growth in strategic sectors such as cybersecurity, energy, utilities, travel, and enterprise digital services.

⮚ Brokerage Upgrade Added Buying Interest: Kotak Institutional Equities added TCS to its large-cap model portfolio, further boosting investor confidence and supporting strong buying in the stock.

2. HCL Technologies Limited –

Closed at ₹1,224.00, up 5.15%

⮚ Optimism Ahead of Q1 FY27 Results Boosted Sentiment: Investors accumulated HCL Technologies shares ahead of its June-quarter earnings announcement, expecting healthy financial performance and positive management commentary on business demand and future growth.

⮚ Positive IT Sector Momentum Supported Buying: The stock benefited from broad-based buying across the IT sector after TCS reported better-than-expected Q1 results, improving investor confidence in the earnings outlook for large-cap technology companies.

⮚ Focus on FY27 Guidance and AI Strategy Increased Optimism: Market participants closely tracked HCL Tech’s upcoming management commentary for updates on FY27 revenue guidance, AI-led growth opportunities, and demand trends amid global macroeconomic uncertainty.

⮚ Expectations of Shareholder Returns Added Support: Investor sentiment was further strengthened as the company’s board was scheduled to consider a second interim dividend along with the Q1 FY27 results, raising expectations of continued shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

3. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –

Closed at ₹5,235.00, down 1.45%

⮚ DGCA Warning Letter Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Shares came under pressure after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a warning over cargo handling lapses and deviations from standard operating procedures, raising concerns over regulatory compliance despite the company stating there would be no material financial or operational impact.

⮚ Sharp Rise in Crude Oil Prices Increased Cost Concerns: Renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed Brent crude close to $79 per barrel, increasing worries over higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, which account for nearly 40% of an airline’s operating expenses, putting pressure on future margins.

⮚ Higher Fuel Costs and Weak Rupee Raised Margin Concerns: Investors remained cautious as elevated ATF prices, coupled with rupee weakness, are expected to increase fuel, lease, and maintenance costs, potentially impacting profitability in the upcoming quarters.

⮚ Near-Term Regulatory and Cost Headwinds Offset Strong Demand Outlook: While analysts remain optimistic about IndiGo’s strong domestic traffic growth, market share gains, and robust revenue outlook, the combination of regulatory scrutiny and rising fuel costs led to profit booking in the stock.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

IT (+3.59%) emerged as the top-performing sector as strong buying continued after TCS reported better-than-expected Q1 FY27 earnings, announced a multi-million-dollar AI-driven deal with ABB, and LTIMindtree posted robust quarterly results along with its strategic partnership with Anthropic, strengthening optimism around AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology spending. Media (+2.09%) gained on improving investor sentiment and broad-based buying, while Consumer Durables (+1.15%) advanced as investors accumulated consumption-focused stocks amid expectations of resilient domestic demand. Cement (+0.99%) also traded higher on hopes of sustained infrastructure activity and domestic construction demand. On the other hand, FMCG (-1.02%) was the worst-performing sector as rising crude oil prices increased concerns over higher packaging and raw material costs, while profit booking in richly valued consumer stocks further weighed on sentiment. Defence (-0.75%), Metals (-0.69%), and Infrastructure (-0.51%) also witnessed selling pressure as renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices, and caution over global growth prompted investors to book profits in cyclical sectors despite the strong rally in IT stocks.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Strong Rally in IT Stocks Supported the Market

The IT sector emerged as the biggest contributor to the market’s recovery, led by TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies . Better-than-expected Q1 earnings from TCS, optimism over improving technology demand, AI-led deal wins, and expectations of healthy results from other IT companies boosted investor confidence and lifted the benchmark indices. Dip Buying Helped Markets Recover from Early Losses

After the Sensex plunged more than 700 points in early trade due to geopolitical concerns, investors stepped in to buy fundamentally strong stocks at lower levels. This strong dip buying helped the market erase most of its losses and close marginally higher. Positive Start to the Q1 Earnings Season Improved Sentiment

Investor confidence strengthened as the initial batch of June-quarter earnings came in better than expected. Expectations that earnings downgrades may be less severe than previously feared encouraged buying across large-cap stocks, particularly in the IT and banking sectors. Strong Buying in Banking Heavyweights Supported the Recovery

Private sector banking stocks, including ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank , witnessed strong buying, helping offset weakness in select heavyweight stocks. Continued domestic institutional inflows and confidence in the banking sector provided additional support to the benchmark indices. Improving Confidence in Indian Equities Despite Global Headwinds

Although renewed US-Iran tensions and a sharp rise in crude oil prices created early volatility, investors remained optimistic about India’s relatively resilient economic outlook. Moderating FII selling in IT stocks, attractive valuations after the recent correction, and continued domestic institutional buying helped markets recover despite weak global cues and elevated oil prices.

Summary –

Indian markets ended nearly flat on July 13, 2026, as a strong rally in IT stocks and a rebound in Bank Nifty offset weakness in FMCG, Defence, Metals, and Infrastructure. The session was dominated by stock-specific moves, especially around TCS, HCL Tech, and IndiGo.

IT stocks led the market higher , with TCS and HCL Technologies gaining sharply after strong Q1 FY27 results, AI-led deal wins, and optimism around future demand. Media, Consumer Durables, and Cement also traded higher, supported by improving sentiment and expectations of resilient domestic demand.

FMCG was the worst-performing sector , as rising crude oil prices increased concerns over input costs and margin pressure. Defence, Metals, and Infrastructure also ended lower due to profit booking and caution over global growth, despite the broader market recovery.

Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the top mover, while HCL Tech also saw strong buying ahead of its results. IndiGo gained modestly but stayed under pressure from DGCA scrutiny, higher fuel costs, and a weaker rupee.

With Nifty 50 rising just 4.10 points (+0.02%) to 24,211.00, Sensex adding 47.01 points (+0.06%) to 77,616.40, and Nifty Bank advancing 85.55 points (+0.15%) to 58,131.45, the market stayed supported by a strong IT rally, dip buying after an early sell-off, encouraging Q1 earnings, and continued buying in banking heavyweights.

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