Sensex Nifty Today: Nifty ends the day at 23,810, Sensex trades past 76,900

Indian benchmark indices extended their rally for a second straight session on 3 November 2026, with Nifty rising 370.05 points to 23,810.85 and Sensex adding 1,225.07 points to 76,917.85, led by strong gains in FMCG, Realty and Private Bank stocks. Easing crude oil prices, buzz around a possible LTCG tax rejig and the unwinding of AI-related trades in global markets supported sentiment, while PSU Bank, Metal and Energy stocks ended in the red.
|Indices
|Change
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-1.27%
|Nifty Metal
|-0.14%
|Nifty Private Bank
|1.98%
|Nifty Realty
|2.33%
|Nifty FMCG
|3.65%
Sectoral performance was broadly positive on 3 November 2026, with 10 of the 13 major sectoral indices ending in the green. Nifty FMCG (+3.65%) emerged as the best-performing sector, with Nestle India (+4.47%) and Tata Consumer Products (+4.29%) among the top Nifty gainers, helped by easing crude oil prices and improving consumption sentiment. Nifty Realty (+2.33%) and Nifty Private Bank (+1.98%) also rallied sharply, followed by Nifty Financial Services (+1.84%), Nifty Auto (+1.71%) and Nifty Infrastructure (+1.10%). Nifty Bank (+0.98%), Nifty Media (+0.49%), Nifty Pharma (+0.42%) and Nifty IT (+0.34%) ended marginally higher, with IT recovering as the unwinding of AI-related trades eased pressure on tech stocks. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank (-1.27%) was the worst performer as SBI slipped 1.70%, while Nifty Metal (-0.14%) and Nifty Energy (-0.11%) also ended lower, with Tata Steel, ONGC and Power Grid among the Nifty losers.
Brent crude settled at $104.77 a barrel on 2 November, down 7.6%, with WTI falling 7.4% to $96.46, after renewed US-Iran diplomatic engagement reduced the geopolitical risk premium. Lower crude eases concerns over inflation, India’s import bill and input costs for oil marketing companies, aviation operators and paint makers.
Nifty FMCG surged 3.65% and Nifty Realty gained 2.33%, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints among the top Nifty gainers. Easing crude prices and improving domestic consumption sentiment drew buying into these sectors, lifting both the Sensex and Nifty.
The unwinding of AI-related trades in global markets reduced pressure on tech-linked names, with Nifty IT rebounding 0.34%, and analysts see money rotating out of expensive global tech as beneficial for Indian equities.
FIIs were net buyers of ₹3,114.68 crore on 2 November (provisional), their second straight session of buying, while DIIs sold ₹392.20 crore. The rally also carried momentum from Reliance Industries’ 11.6% surge after its record quarterly profit, while the rupee firmed to 94.74 per dollar from 94.90.
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on 3 November 2026, extending gains for a second consecutive session, with Nifty rising 1.58% and Sensex 1.62%, supported by easing crude oil prices, buzz around a possible LTCG tax rejig, strong buying in FMCG and Realty stocks and continued foreign inflows. However, gains were capped by weakness in PSU Banks, Metals and Energy stocks.
With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,810.85, up 370.05 points (1.58%), the Sensex ending at 76,917.85, up 1,225.07 points (1.62%), and the Nifty Bank rising 537.85 points (0.98%) to 55,540.05, the day’s trade reflected broad-based buying led by FMCG, Realty and Private Banks, helping the market extend its recovery despite weakness in PSU Banks and Metals.
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