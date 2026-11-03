Sensex Nifty Today: Nifty ends the day at 23,810, Sensex trades past 76,900

Indian benchmark indices extended their rally for a second straight session on 3 November 2026, with Nifty rising 370.05 points to 23,810.85 and Sensex adding 1,225.07 points to 76,917.85, led by strong gains in FMCG, Realty and Private Bank stocks. Easing crude oil prices, buzz around a possible LTCG tax rejig and the unwinding of AI-related trades in global markets supported sentiment, while PSU Bank, Metal and Energy stocks ended in the red.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,810.85 up 370.05 points (1.58%)

Sensex closed at 76,917.85, up 1,225.07 points (1.62%)

Nifty Bank closed at 55,540.05, up 537.85 points (0.98%)

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Trending stocks

Asian Paints Limited

Closed at ₹2,437.80, up 3.99% Easing Crude Oil Prices Lowered Input Cost Worries: Brent crude settled at $104.77 a barrel on 2 November, down 7.6%, while WTI fell 7.4% to $96.46. Lower crude prices can help paint makers through lower petroleum-linked input costs, supporting margin expectations. Consumption and Housing-Linked Stocks Saw Strong Buying: Investors favoured domestic demand plays, with Nifty FMCG (+3.65%) and Nifty Realty (+2.33%) among the best-performing sectors. Asian Paints saw turnover of 20.09 lakh shares worth ₹485.66 crore. Broad-Based Market Strength and Foreign Buying Helped: The Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1.5%, while FIIs were net buyers of ₹3,114.68 crore on 2 November (based on provisional data), their second straight session of net buying, adding support to large-cap consumer stocks.

Closed at ₹2,437.80, up 3.99% Nestle India Limited

Closed at ₹1,248.40, up 4.47% FMCG Rally Pushed the Stock Higher: Nestle India was among the top Nifty gainers as the Nifty FMCG index jumped 3.65% (+1,605.35 points) to 45,580.00, making it the best-performing sectoral index of the day. Lower Crude Oil Eased Cost and Inflation Concerns: With Brent down 7.6% to $104.77, investors saw relief for FMCG companies that depend on petroleum-linked packaging and other derivatives, while easing inflation concerns improved the outlook for domestic consumption. Domestic Consumption Plays Came Back Into Favour: Money rotated into defensive, consumption-led stocks as AI-related trades unwound globally. Nestle India saw turnover of 35.11 lakh shares worth ₹430.97 crore.

Closed at ₹1,248.40, up 4.47%

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance was broadly positive on 3 November 2026, with 10 of the 13 major sectoral indices ending in the green. Nifty FMCG (+3.65%) emerged as the best-performing sector, with Nestle India (+4.47%) and Tata Consumer Products (+4.29%) among the top Nifty gainers, helped by easing crude oil prices and improving consumption sentiment. Nifty Realty (+2.33%) and Nifty Private Bank (+1.98%) also rallied sharply, followed by Nifty Financial Services (+1.84%), Nifty Auto (+1.71%) and Nifty Infrastructure (+1.10%). Nifty Bank (+0.98%), Nifty Media (+0.49%), Nifty Pharma (+0.42%) and Nifty IT (+0.34%) ended marginally higher, with IT recovering as the unwinding of AI-related trades eased pressure on tech stocks. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank (-1.27%) was the worst performer as SBI slipped 1.70%, while Nifty Metal (-0.14%) and Nifty Energy (-0.11%) also ended lower, with Tata Steel, ONGC and Power Grid among the Nifty losers.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Easing Crude Oil Prices Improved Investor Confidence

Brent crude settled at $104.77 a barrel on 2 November, down 7.6%, with WTI falling 7.4% to $96.46, after renewed US-Iran diplomatic engagement reduced the geopolitical risk premium. Lower crude eases concerns over inflation, India’s import bill and input costs for oil marketing companies, aviation operators and paint makers.

Strong Buying in FMCG and Realty Stocks Led the Rally

Nifty FMCG surged 3.65% and Nifty Realty gained 2.33%, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints among the top Nifty gainers. Easing crude prices and improving domestic consumption sentiment drew buying into these sectors, lifting both the Sensex and Nifty.

Unwinding of AI-Related Trades Eased Pressure on Tech Stocks

The unwinding of AI-related trades in global markets reduced pressure on tech-linked names, with Nifty IT rebounding 0.34%, and analysts see money rotating out of expensive global tech as beneficial for Indian equities.

Continued Foreign Buying and Reliance Follow-Through Supported Momentum

FIIs were net buyers of ₹3,114.68 crore on 2 November (provisional), their second straight session of buying, while DIIs sold ₹392.20 crore. The rally also carried momentum from Reliance Industries’ 11.6% surge after its record quarterly profit, while the rupee firmed to 94.74 per dollar from 94.90.

Summary-

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on 3 November 2026, extending gains for a second consecutive session, with Nifty rising 1.58% and Sensex 1.62%, supported by easing crude oil prices, buzz around a possible LTCG tax rejig, strong buying in FMCG and Realty stocks and continued foreign inflows. However, gains were capped by weakness in PSU Banks, Metals and Energy stocks.

FMCG led the market, with Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products gaining over 4%, while Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel also advanced. Realty, Private Banks, Financial Services and Auto stocks also ended higher, while BSE Limited topped the Nifty gainers with a 5.03% jump.

Investor sentiment was supported by lower crude prices, the unwinding of AI-related trades globally and foreign buying. PSU Banks lagged as SBI (-1.70%) declined, while Power Grid (-3.04%), ONGC (-1.13%), Adani Enterprises (-0.84%) and Tata Steel (-0.49%) also ended lower.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,810.85, up 370.05 points (1.58%), the Sensex ending at 76,917.85, up 1,225.07 points (1.62%), and the Nifty Bank rising 537.85 points (0.98%) to 55,540.05, the day’s trade reflected broad-based buying led by FMCG, Realty and Private Banks, helping the market extend its recovery despite weakness in PSU Banks and Metals.