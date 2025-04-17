iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 17th April 2025

17 Apr 2025 , 09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major is set to buy a 26% stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a renewable energy company.

Wipro: Wipro posted a 25.9% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹3,569.6 crore for the March quarter. However, the company issued a cautious outlook, stating that its IT services revenue may drop by up to 3.5% in the June quarter due to global uncertainties.

DLF: The company has entered into an agreement with Srijan Realty to sell its IT/ITeS SEZ project in Kolkata for ₹693 crore. The deal includes 25.9 acres of freehold land and the DLF Tech Park building with 10.54 lakh sq. ft. of leasable space.

Paytm: The stock of the company may see movement as founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has voluntarily surrendered 2.1 crore stock options from the 2019 ESOP plan. This decision results in a one-time non-cash charge of ₹492 crore in the fourth quarter.

Lupin: A US court has upheld Astellas Pharma’s patent on Myrbetriq, delaying Lupin’s plans to launch its generic version. The patent trial has been postponed to 2026, and there’s no immediate financial impact on Lupin.

BHEL: The company has partnered with BARC through a technology transfer agreement to develop hydrogen electrolysers using membrane diaphragm technology. This collaboration aims to support India’s push for self-reliance in green hydrogen production

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks
