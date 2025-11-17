iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

17 Nov 2025 , 09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank, currently the third-largest private-sector lender in India by market value, said its board will consider a stock split proposal on November 21. If approved, it would be the bank’s first stock split in 15 years.

Lupin: The company said that the US FDA has completed a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its Unit-1 oral solid dosage plant in Nagpur.

Oil India: The company’s net profit rose 28% from the previous quarter to ₹1,044 crore. The revenue of the company went up 8.9% to ₹5,456 crore.

Glenmark Pharma: The company said on Friday that its adjusted profit for the second quarter jumped 72%. The results are supported by a strong recovery in its key North American and European markets.

ideaForge Technology: The company has secured defence orders worth over ₹100 crore. It includes major deals for its newly launched ZOLT tactical UAV and the Hybrid SWITCH V2.

