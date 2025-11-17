Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank, currently the third-largest private-sector lender in India by market value, said its board will consider a stock split proposal on November 21. If approved, it would be the bank’s first stock split in 15 years.
Lupin: The company said that the US FDA has completed a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at its Unit-1 oral solid dosage plant in Nagpur.
Oil India: The company’s net profit rose 28% from the previous quarter to ₹1,044 crore. The revenue of the company went up 8.9% to ₹5,456 crore.
Glenmark Pharma: The company said on Friday that its adjusted profit for the second quarter jumped 72%. The results are supported by a strong recovery in its key North American and European markets.
ideaForge Technology: The company has secured defence orders worth over ₹100 crore. It includes major deals for its newly launched ZOLT tactical UAV and the Hybrid SWITCH V2.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.