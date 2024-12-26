Top Stocks for Today - 26th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NALCO: The company has entered into a mining lease agreement with the District Collector of Angul for the combined Utkal-D and Utkal-E coal blocks. This initiative is set to increase coal production capacity to 4.0 MTPA, ensuring improved fuel security for its captive power plant. The lease is valid until April 21, 2051.

Gland Pharma: France’s drug regulator, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at Cenexi’s Fontenay manufacturing facility, a key subsidiary of Gland Pharma, from December 9 to 19. The inspection identified 10 observations, and Cenexi is dedicated to collaborating with ANSM to resolve these issues promptly.

Bharat Forge: The Board has approved a €39 million investment by Bharat Forge into its subsidiary, Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH. The funds are earmarked for debt repayment.

Ultra Tech Cement: The company has signed an Energy Supply Agreement and a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in Clean Max Sapphire, a renewable energy generation and transmission company.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: BPCL has been identified as the lowest bidder for a 150 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power project by NTPC. The project, with an estimated capital investment of ₹756.45 crore, is set to be developed over two years.

Ceigall India: The company announced that its subsidiary, “Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway,” signed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on December 24, 2024.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has invested ₹22.94 crore in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company through a rights issue. This investment does not alter the percentage of its shareholding, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance remains an associate of Aditya Birla Capital.