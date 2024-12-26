iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 26th December 2024

26 Dec 2024 , 09:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NALCO: The company has entered into a mining lease agreement with the District Collector of Angul for the combined Utkal-D and Utkal-E coal blocks. This initiative is set to increase coal production capacity to 4.0 MTPA, ensuring improved fuel security for its captive power plant. The lease is valid until April 21, 2051.

Gland Pharma: France’s drug regulator, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM), conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at Cenexi’s Fontenay manufacturing facility, a key subsidiary of Gland Pharma, from December 9 to 19. The inspection identified 10 observations, and Cenexi is dedicated to collaborating with ANSM to resolve these issues promptly.

Bharat Forge: The Board has approved a €39 million investment by Bharat Forge into its subsidiary, Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH. The funds are earmarked for debt repayment.

Ultra Tech Cement: The company has signed an Energy Supply Agreement and a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in Clean Max Sapphire, a renewable energy generation and transmission company.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: BPCL has been identified as the lowest bidder for a 150 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power project by NTPC. The project, with an estimated capital investment of ₹756.45 crore, is set to be developed over two years.

Ceigall India: The company announced that its subsidiary, “Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway,” signed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on December 24, 2024.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has invested ₹22.94 crore in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company through a rights issue. This investment does not alter the percentage of its shareholding, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance remains an associate of Aditya Birla Capital.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • stocks in news
  • top stocks
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.