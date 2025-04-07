iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 7th April 2025

7 Apr 2025 , 08:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC: The company has purchased 2.62 lakh equity shares of Ample Foods for ₹131 crore, increasing its total stake to 43.75% of the company’s share capital.

Mazagon Dock: The Government of India will exercise the oversubscription option for 47.69 lakh shares (1.18% stake) in the Mazagon Dock offer-for-sale (OFS) on April 7. This is in addition to the base issue size of 1.14 crore shares (2.83% stake). Retail investors will have the opportunity to place their bids for the OFS on April 7.

TATA Steel: The company has received an order from the Assessing Officer to reassess its taxable income for the financial year 2018–19, with an addition of ₹25,185.51 crore. This is pertaining to a debt waived in favour of Tata Steel BSL. In response, the company has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging the reassessment.

Biocon: The company’s board has approved to raise upto ₹600 crore through the issue of commercial papers. This will be through private placement in one or more tranches.

Yes Bank: Dhavan Shah, Country Head of SME Banking, and Akshay Sapru, Country Head of Private Banking, Liabilities Products, and Spectrum Banking Business, have resigned from Yes Bank.

TVS Motor Company: The company plans to boost its EV presence in Southeast Asia. It has also integrated ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and team into its operations.

L&T: L&T Energy Green Tech, a subsidiary of the company, has set up a new fully owned unit named L&T Green Energy Kandla (LTGEK). This new entity will focus on developing green hydrogen and related products.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.