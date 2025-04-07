Top Stocks for Today - 7th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ITC: The company has purchased 2.62 lakh equity shares of Ample Foods for ₹131 crore, increasing its total stake to 43.75% of the company’s share capital.

Mazagon Dock: The Government of India will exercise the oversubscription option for 47.69 lakh shares (1.18% stake) in the Mazagon Dock offer-for-sale (OFS) on April 7. This is in addition to the base issue size of 1.14 crore shares (2.83% stake). Retail investors will have the opportunity to place their bids for the OFS on April 7.

TATA Steel: The company has received an order from the Assessing Officer to reassess its taxable income for the financial year 2018–19, with an addition of ₹25,185.51 crore. This is pertaining to a debt waived in favour of Tata Steel BSL. In response, the company has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging the reassessment.

Biocon: The company’s board has approved to raise upto ₹600 crore through the issue of commercial papers. This will be through private placement in one or more tranches.

Yes Bank: Dhavan Shah, Country Head of SME Banking, and Akshay Sapru, Country Head of Private Banking, Liabilities Products, and Spectrum Banking Business, have resigned from Yes Bank.

TVS Motor Company: The company plans to boost its EV presence in Southeast Asia. It has also integrated ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and team into its operations.

L&T: L&T Energy Green Tech, a subsidiary of the company, has set up a new fully owned unit named L&T Green Energy Kandla (LTGEK). This new entity will focus on developing green hydrogen and related products.