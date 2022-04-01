iifl-logo-icon 1
Packaging Sector

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

image

Last day to subscribe Sah Polymers IPO: Check live subscription status

The company will list on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday, January 12.

image

Check Sah Polymers day 3 live subscription status

The company is raising Rs 66.3 crore from the offer by issuing fresh equity shares at the price band of Rs 61-65 per share.

image

Sah Polymers IPO: Check live subscription details

The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

image

Sah Polymers subscribed 1.81 times on day 2 so far

The offer will close on January 4 and the price band has been fixed at Rs 61-65 per share.

image

Sah Polymers IPO: Check subscription status on day 2 of the offer

The company is selling its share at the price band of Rs 61-65 apiece.

image

Sah Polymers day 1 live subscription status updates

The subscription period for Sah Polymers' initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, December 30, 2022, and will end on January 4, 2023.

image

Sah Polymers IPO opens today: Check live subscription details

The company is expected to list on BSE and NSE on January 12.

image

Sah Polymers raises Rs 30 crore via anchor book; IPO Subscription opening today

The company issued around 45.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the price band, to anchor investors.

image

Sah Polymers IPO opens for subscription from December 30

The issue only comprises fresh equity shares of worth Rs 66.30 crore.

