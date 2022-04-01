The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.
The company will list on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday, January 12.
The company is raising Rs 66.3 crore from the offer by issuing fresh equity shares at the price band of Rs 61-65 per share.
The offer will close on January 4 and the price band has been fixed at Rs 61-65 per share.
The subscription period for Sah Polymers' initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, December 30, 2022, and will end on January 4, 2023.
The company issued around 45.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the price band, to anchor investors.
The issue only comprises fresh equity shares of worth Rs 66.30 crore.
