iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Power Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

NTPC logs 19.6% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

NTPC's gross power generation declined to 88.46 billion units (BU) in the second quarter, down from 90.30 BU a year earlier.

image

GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Torrent Power is a major player in India’s power sector, boasting a market capitalization of ₹27,183 crore as part of the ₹41,000-crore Torrent Group.

image

Reliance Power's Rosa Nears Debt-Free Status with ₹850 Crore Repayment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with Varde Partners as its sole lender.

image

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.

image

NTPC Green Energy to Launch ₹10,000 Crore IPO in November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity share issuance, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

image

Power Grid Wins Key Inter-State Transmission Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The project will involve installing dynamic reactive compensation systems (STATCOMs) at two locations: Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) in Gujarat.

image

Reliance Power announces ₹1,524.60 Crore preferential issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The preferential allotment will increase Reliance Power's net worth from ₹11,155 Crore to above ₹12,680 Crore, according to a filing.

image

Inox Wind inks pact with banks for ₹2,200 Crore facilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.

image

Tata Power and Adaro International go for arbitration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

During the performance of the agreement, disagreements emerged between the parties. Adaro sent a notification alleging a breach by TPCL.

image

NTPC Approves Investment in Two Thermal Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The investment combined to ₹20,921.85 crore.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.