NTPC's gross power generation declined to 88.46 billion units (BU) in the second quarter, down from 90.30 BU a year earlier.
Torrent Power is a major player in India’s power sector, boasting a market capitalization of ₹27,183 crore as part of the ₹41,000-crore Torrent Group.
Rosa Power operates a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with Varde Partners as its sole lender.
This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.
The IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity share issuance, without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The project will involve installing dynamic reactive compensation systems (STATCOMs) at two locations: Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) in Gujarat.
The preferential allotment will increase Reliance Power's net worth from ₹11,155 Crore to above ₹12,680 Crore, according to a filing.
Inox Wind's recent fund offerings, together with its operational ramp-up, have resulted in a net cash positive balance sheet, according to the business.
During the performance of the agreement, disagreements emerged between the parties. Adaro sent a notification alleging a breach by TPCL.
The investment combined to ₹20,921.85 crore.
