Retail Sector

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Avenue Supermarts’ revenue jumps 18% y-o-y in Q1

Avenue Supermarts' consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 increased 22.4% to ₹563 Crore from ₹460 Crore in the March 2023.

Reliance Retail signs licensing agreement to bring ASOS to India

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, stated that this relationship underlines company’s position as India's foremost shopping destination.

Avenue Supermarts hits 52-week high on posting robust Q4 update

Revenue per store increased by 7% YoY to ₹140.4 crore, while revenue per sq.ft. increased by 5% YoY to ₹33,451 per sq.ft.

Retail: Demand weakness still there ….

Trent continues to be an outlier, driven by aggressive store additions in Zudio as well as healthy SSS growth in its fashion concepts (Westside + Zudio).

Retail: Persistent weak demand …

DIL added 94 new net stores in Q3, led by 30 stores addition in PH vs 14 in Q2 and 50 stores in KFC vs 30 in Q2.

JioMart and Milkbasket merger is confirmed by Reliance

According to media accounts, 600 employees at Milkbasket, or around 25–30% of the whole workforce, have lost their jobs in recent months.

DMart reports 2% y-o-y growth in June net profit to Rs 659 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 18.2% y-o-y to Rs 11,865.44 crore.

Reliance Consumer introduces new line of home and personal care products

These products are in affordable pricing category.

CCI approves Reliance's acquisition of Metro's India business

Reliance has acquired Metro's India business for Rs 2,850 crore.

123
