Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.
Avenue Supermarts' consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 increased 22.4% to ₹563 Crore from ₹460 Crore in the March 2023.
Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, stated that this relationship underlines company’s position as India's foremost shopping destination.
Revenue per store increased by 7% YoY to ₹140.4 crore, while revenue per sq.ft. increased by 5% YoY to ₹33,451 per sq.ft.
Trent continues to be an outlier, driven by aggressive store additions in Zudio as well as healthy SSS growth in its fashion concepts (Westside + Zudio).
DIL added 94 new net stores in Q3, led by 30 stores addition in PH vs 14 in Q2 and 50 stores in KFC vs 30 in Q2.
According to media accounts, 600 employees at Milkbasket, or around 25–30% of the whole workforce, have lost their jobs in recent months.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 18.2% y-o-y to Rs 11,865.44 crore.
These products are in affordable pricing category.
Reliance has acquired Metro's India business for Rs 2,850 crore.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.