Top Gainers NSE

10 July , 2025 | 12:00 AM

NSE

BSE

Company
Price
Change(%)
Volume
Market Cap

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,650

180.00 | 1.44

2,77,325

3,97,719.25

Trent Ltd

TRENT

5,431

23.00 | 0.43

9,47,485

1,93,065.24

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,039.4

13.00 | 0.64

12,30,564

3,25,858.02

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

ADANIPORTS

1,443.1

0.10 | 0.01

10,35,509

3,11,729.65

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,043.3

2.90 | 0.28

11,01,654

2,55,134.21

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

947.65

7.05 | 0.75

54,09,906

5,88,896.86

IndusInd Bank Ltd

INDUSINDBK

852.85

12.10 | 1.44

25,60,806

66,441.78

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

695.6

2.80 | 0.40

77,33,963

2,56,082.51

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

675.05

1.10 | 0.16

36,41,238

1,51,699.02

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

331.65

1.80 | 0.55

1,39,73,005

2,10,706.67

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

160.66

1.66 | 1.04

1,75,66,887

2,00,560.34

Note: Market Cap. is in ₹Cr. 

Knowledge Center

Top News

Infra-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

The work forms part of the state’s efforts to clean up the Panchganga River, which has long faced pollution issues from nearby industrial areas.

10 Jul 2025|02:39 PM

MMC-380x214.jpg.webp

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex and Nifty

10 Jul 2025|02:07 PM

Real-Estate-Sector-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Puravankara to Develop Luxury Housing on 5.5-Acre Balagere Plot Under New JDA

The location offers a saleable area of around 0.83 million sq. ft., and sits close to some of the city’s largest IT hubs and social infrastructure.

10 Jul 2025|01:17 PM

Cement-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Ambuja Cements’ Arm ACC Commissions New Grinding Unit at Sindri, Adds 1.5 MTPA Capacity

The new capacity has pushed Ambuja’s total installed cement output to 104.45 MTPA, marking another step forward in the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

10 Jul 2025|12:12 PM

manuf-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Titagarh Rail Approves ₹200 Crore Fundraise via Preferential Warrants to Promoters

The company has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 8, 2025, to seek shareholder consent for the preferential issue.

10 Jul 2025|10:35 AM

Top Gainers NSE FAQs

What are Gainers Stocks?

A security that gains price or increases in price during the course of a single trading day is called a gainer

