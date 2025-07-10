Top Gainers NSE

10 July , 2025 | 12:00 AM
Company
Price
Change(%)
Volume
Market Cap
MARUTI
12,650
180.00 | 1.44
2,77,325
3,97,719.25
TRENT
5,431
23.00 | 0.43
9,47,485
1,93,065.24
BAJAJFINSV
2,039.4
13.00 | 0.64
12,30,564
3,25,858.02
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,443.1
0.10 | 0.01
10,35,509
3,11,729.65
JSWSTEEL
1,043.3
2.90 | 0.28
11,01,654
2,55,134.21
BAJFINANCE
947.65
7.05 | 0.75
54,09,906
5,88,896.86
INDUSINDBK
852.85
12.10 | 1.44
25,60,806
66,441.78
TATAMOTORS
695.6
2.80 | 0.40
77,33,963
2,56,082.51
HINDALCO
675.05
1.10 | 0.16
36,41,238
1,51,699.02
JIOFIN
331.65
1.80 | 0.55
1,39,73,005
2,10,706.67
TATASTEEL
160.66
1.66 | 1.04
1,75,66,887
2,00,560.34
Note: Market Cap. is in ₹Cr.
The work forms part of the state’s efforts to clean up the Panchganga River, which has long faced pollution issues from nearby industrial areas.
10 Jul 2025|02:39 PM
UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex and Nifty
10 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
The location offers a saleable area of around 0.83 million sq. ft., and sits close to some of the city’s largest IT hubs and social infrastructure.
10 Jul 2025|01:17 PM
The new capacity has pushed Ambuja’s total installed cement output to 104.45 MTPA, marking another step forward in the company’s ongoing expansion plans.
10 Jul 2025|12:12 PM
The company has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 8, 2025, to seek shareholder consent for the preferential issue.
10 Jul 2025|10:35 AM
