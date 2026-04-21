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Closing Bell: Nifty closes above 24,500, Sensex holds firm at 79,200

21 Apr 2026 , 04:11 PM

April 21, 2026
Indian equity markets ended the session on a strong note, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, with banking and FMCG emerging as key outperformers. Investor sentiment remained upbeat on the back of strong corporate earnings, dividend announcements, and positive brokerage commentary.

Benchmark Indices Performance

The session closed with solid gains across all major indices:

  • Nifty50 closed at 24,576.60, up 211.75 points or 0.87%
  • BSE SENSEX ended at 79,273.33, up 753.03 points or 0.96%
    • Market breadth was strong with 23 gainers and 7 losers
  • Nifty Bank surged to 57,371.45, up 789.10 points or 1.39%

Top Gainers on Nifty50

The rally was led by strong earnings and positive outlook across key large-cap stocks:

  • Nestle India surged 8.43% to close at 1,394.90
    • Driven by strong Q4 results and investor optimism
  • Hindustan Unilever gained 4% to 2,320.10
    • Supported by ICICI Securities ratings upgrade
  • Trent rose 3.83% to 4,405.10
    • Boosted by expectations of a maiden bonus share

Top Losers on Nifty50

Selective profit booking and regulatory concerns weighed on a few stocks:

  • SBI Life Insurance fell 3.46% to 1,914.00
    • Pressured by regulatory push to prevent exclusive bancassurance tie-ups and ensure neutrality in insurance product distribution
  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) declined 1.32% to 451.50
    • Profit booking after strong gains in March and early April 2026
  • Jio Financial Services slipped 0.95% to 234.90
    • Impacted by weaker Q4FY2026 financial performance

Bank Nifty: Strong Momentum Continues

The banking index outperformed broader markets, closing strong at 57,371.45 (+1.39%)

Top Bank Nifty Gainers:

  • AU Small Finance Bank rose 4.04% to 1,038.00
    • Board meeting scheduled for April 27, 2026 to approve audited results, dividend consideration, and fundraising plans via equity and debt instruments
  • ICICI Bank gained 2.17% to 1,385.60
  • HDFC Bank added 2% to close at 812.00
  • Axis Bank advanced 1.54% to 1,375

Strength in the banking pack was driven by strong quarterly earnings, dividend announcements, and sustained credit growth outlook.

Stocks in Spotlight

Several stocks witnessed sharp moves on earnings and corporate developments:

Sectoral Performance

Market strength was broad-based with all major sectors closing in the green:

  • Nifty FMCG: up 2.55% (top sectoral performer)
  • Nifty Realty: up 2.14%
  • Nifty Bank: up 1.39% at 57,371.45
  • Nifty Private Bank: up 1.50%
  • Nifty PSU Bank: up 0.79%
  • Financial Services Index: up 1.18%
  • Nifty IT: up 0.45%
  • Nifty Auto: up 0.39%
  • Nifty Metals: up 0.04%
  • Nifty Oil & Gas: up 0.07%
  • Nifty Pharma: down 0.08%

Private banks significantly outperformed PSU banks, reflecting stronger earnings momentum and investor preference for private sector lenders.

Market Outlook and Technical Levels

Market analysts expect continued bullish momentum:

Upside Targets:

  • Nifty50: eyeing 25,750
  • Bank Nifty: expected to move toward 57,600–57,750, with a further target of 58,300

Support Levels:

  • Nifty50 support: 24,350–24,000
  • Bank Nifty support: 56,750–56,900

 

The session reflected strong risk appetite across Indian equities, supported by robust earnings, sectoral strength, and sustained institutional buying. Banking and FMCG stocks led the rally, while selective profit booking capped gains in a few counters.

With indices trending toward higher resistance zones, the market remains firmly in a bullish phase, though near-term volatility around key technical levels cannot be ruled out.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. 

Related Tags

  • #EarningsSeason
  • #FMCGStocks
  • #MarketRally
  • #Q4Results
  • #ShareMarketToday
  • #StockMarketNews
  • BankingStocks
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