Closing Bell: Nifty closes above 24,500, Sensex holds firm at 79,200

April 21, 2026
Indian equity markets ended the session on a strong note, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, with banking and FMCG emerging as key outperformers. Investor sentiment remained upbeat on the back of strong corporate earnings, dividend announcements, and positive brokerage commentary.
The session closed with solid gains across all major indices:
The rally was led by strong earnings and positive outlook across key large-cap stocks:
Selective profit booking and regulatory concerns weighed on a few stocks:
The banking index outperformed broader markets, closing strong at 57,371.45 (+1.39%)
Strength in the banking pack was driven by strong quarterly earnings, dividend announcements, and sustained credit growth outlook.
Several stocks witnessed sharp moves on earnings and corporate developments:
Market strength was broad-based with all major sectors closing in the green:
Private banks significantly outperformed PSU banks, reflecting stronger earnings momentum and investor preference for private sector lenders.
Market analysts expect continued bullish momentum:
The session reflected strong risk appetite across Indian equities, supported by robust earnings, sectoral strength, and sustained institutional buying. Banking and FMCG stocks led the rally, while selective profit booking capped gains in a few counters.
With indices trending toward higher resistance zones, the market remains firmly in a bullish phase, though near-term volatility around key technical levels cannot be ruled out.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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