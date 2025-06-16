iifl-logo
CRUDEOIL

16 June, 2025 | 10:55 PM
SymbolCRUDEOIL
Last Traded Price5,883
Last Traded Date16-Jun-2025
UnitBBL
Open5,931
Previous Close5,998
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.88
High5,936
Low-
Value (Rs)1,30,14,000
Volume (Nos)22
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest12
Price Diff(Change)-113.00
Expiry Date19-Sept-2025

Indian indices may open flat on June 17, 2025

17 Jun 2025|09:12 AM

At close on June 16, the Sensex was up 677.55 points at 82,176.45. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 227.90 points to end at 25,001.15.

Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

17 Jun 2025|06:35 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 16, 2025

16 Jun 2025|01:29 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

16 Jun 2025|06:23 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 13th June 2025

13 Jun 2025|06:37 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 12, 2025

12 Jun 2025|01:36 PM

Indices may open negative on June 12, 2025

12 Jun 2025|09:12 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 12th June 2025

12 Jun 2025|06:12 AM

Share Price

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 17 June, 2025 | 07:41 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

17 Jun 2025

+1.59(0%)

NATGASMINI

17 Jun 2025

+1.52(0%)

Natural Gas

17 Jun 2025

+1.49(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 17 June, 2025 | 07:41 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Gold Guinea

17 Jun 2025

0(0%)

Gold Guinea

17 Jun 2025

0(0%)

GOLDTEN

17 Jun 2025

-0.01(0%)

