03 June, 2025 | 08:30 PM
SymbolCRUDEOILM
Last Traded Price5,239
Last Traded Date03-Jun-2025
UnitBBL
Open5,249
Previous Close5,251
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)1.69
High5,340
Low-
Value (Rs)5,81,000
Volume (Nos)11
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest6
Price Diff(Change)89.00
Expiry Date19-Sept-2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 3, 2025

3 Jun 2025|02:00 PM

Top losers in Nifty include Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Adani Enterpris.

Indices may open higher on June 03, 2025

3 Jun 2025|09:08 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd June 2025

3 Jun 2025|08:54 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 2, 2025

2 Jun 2025|02:02 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd June 2025

2 Jun 2025|09:41 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

MCX NCDEX MCX Gainers MCX Losers
MCX Highs NCDEX Lows Live Spot Prices Commodity Trends MCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing Price MCX Top Traded Volumes NCDEX Top Traded Volumes MCX Advances & Declines NCDEX Advances & Declines

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 04 June, 2025 | 04:50 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

04 Jun 2025

+2.95(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

04 Jun 2025

+1.69(0%)

Crude oil

04 Jun 2025

+1.65(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 04 June, 2025 | 04:50 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Natural Gas

04 Jun 2025

-0.03(0%)

Gold Petal

04 Jun 2025

-0.04(0%)

Gold Petal

04 Jun 2025

-0.08(0%)

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

