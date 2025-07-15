iifl-logo
MCXBULLDEX

15 July, 2025 | 10:16 PM
SymbolMCXBULLDEX
Last Traded Price22,910
Last Traded Date15-Jul-2025
UnitUNIT
Open22,910
Previous Close23,199
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.25
High22,910
Low-
Value (Rs)6,87,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryIndex
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-289.00
Expiry Date27-Aug-2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM

Top gainers in Sensex include SBI, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 16 July, 2025 | 04:38 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

COTTONCNDY

16 Jul 2025

+0.82(0%)

NATGASMINI

16 Jul 2025

+0.79(0%)

Natural Gas

16 Jul 2025

+0.75(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 16 July, 2025 | 04:38 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Lead Mini

16 Jul 2025

-0.08(0%)

MCXBULLDEX

16 Jul 2025

-0.12(0%)

Gold

16 Jul 2025

-0.13(0%)

