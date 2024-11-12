iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd Dividend

189.29
(1.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Bajaj Consumer CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202417 Feb 20243300Interim
Recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 300% i.e. Rs. 3/- per share of Re. 1/- each and that the same shall be paid to the Equity Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, February 17, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

Bajaj Consumer: Related News

Bajaj Consumer’s Q2 net profit slumps

Bajaj Consumer's Q2 net profit slumps

12 Nov 2024|01:11 PM

The company's EBITDA margins also fell, to 13.9% from 15.6% a year ago, showing persistent challenges on operating efficiency and cost control.

