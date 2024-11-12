|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|3
|300
|Interim
|Recommended an Interim Dividend at the rate of 300% i.e. Rs. 3/- per share of Re. 1/- each and that the same shall be paid to the Equity Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, February 17, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
