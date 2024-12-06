Canara Bank has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on August 26, 2014, have considered and granted in-principle approval for the sub-division of one equity share of the Bank having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into five equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. The sub-division of shares is subject to approval of the shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and any other statutory / regulatory authorities, if any, as applicable. This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today, i.e Monday, 26th February 2024, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The detailed disclosure for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure A. Further, with reference to Our letter Ref No. SD:631/632/11/12::2023-24 dated 07.02.2024, the Trading Window for the Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank / their relatives / Connected Persons to deal in shares / securities of the Bank shall reopen on 29.02.2024. Outcome of Board meeting - Stocksplit (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024) Fixation of record Date for Sub-division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CANARA BANK, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CANARA BANK (532483) RECORD DATE 15.05.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 15/05/2024 DR-631/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE476A01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.04.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240422-46 dated April 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CANARA BANK (532483) New ISIN No. INE476A01022 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 15-05-2024 (DR- 631/2024-2025) (As per BSE Notice Dated on 06/05/2024)