Declaration of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company i.e. Rs. 0.10/- (Rupees Ten Paisa) per equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Total payout of Interim Dividend is Rs. 17,72,04,062/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore Seventy-Two Lakhs Four Thousand and Sixty-Two Only). The said Dividend on Equity Shares will be dispatched/credited to those Members whose name appears on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the Equity shares as on Record Date i.e. Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before 10th January, 2024.