This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 8th February, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2023 and declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- each (90% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24.