|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|-
|1.3
|65
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.1.30 per share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|1.8
|90
|Interim
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 8th February, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2023 and declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- each (90% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
