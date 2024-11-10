iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ircon International Ltd Dividend

217.25
(-1.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Ircon Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 May 20245 Sep 2024-1.365Final
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.1.30 per share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM.
Dividend8 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20241.890Interim
This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 8th February, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2023 and declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- each (90% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24.

Ircon Intl.: Related News

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read More
Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ircon International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.