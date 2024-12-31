iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suzlon Energy Ltd Split

56.84
(-0.05%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Suzlon Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Suzlon Energy: Related News

Suzlon Energy Wins ₹87.59 Crore Tax Penalty Appeal, Secures ₹173 Crore Refund

Suzlon Energy Wins ₹87.59 Crore Tax Penalty Appeal, Secures ₹173 Crore Refund

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|05:23 PM

This refund relates to a previous penalty of ₹172.76 crore on account of depreciation on goodwill for FY2017.

Read More
Suzlon Wins ₹173 Crore Tax Refund After ITAT Verdict

Suzlon Wins ₹173 Crore Tax Refund After ITAT Verdict

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|03:24 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s shares has gained a total of 58% in the last one year, and 15% in the last six months.

Read More
Suzlon Energy inks pact with Jindal Renewables for wind power

Suzlon Energy inks pact with Jindal Renewables for wind power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

Suzlon Energy announced that this is the first wind energy project for the Jindal Group's renewable energy branch.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Suzlon Shares Hit 52-Week High

Suzlon Shares Hit 52-Week High

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

The stock experienced strong trading volume, with approximately 13.94 crore shares changing hands on the NSE.

Read More
Suzlon Stock Surges 5% on NTPC Order

Suzlon Stock Surges 5% on NTPC Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|12:01 PM

Suzlon will install 370 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, generating enough electricity to power 30 lakh households.

Read More
Suzlon Energy Acquires 51% Stake in Renom

Suzlon Energy Acquires 51% Stake in Renom

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2024|11:56 AM

The total transaction value for the sale is ₹440 Crore, of which ₹411.21 Crore is for the property and ₹28.79 Crore for stamp duty and registration fees.

Read More
Suzlon Shares Surge on Property Sale

Suzlon Shares Surge on Property Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|01:03 PM

Following the completion of the aforementioned sale, the One Earth Property would be leased back to the corporation for 5 years

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Suzlon Energy's Stock Falls After ₹20,000 GST Fine

Suzlon Energy's Stock Falls After ₹20,000 GST Fine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|12:55 PM

The penalty is due to a minor inadvertent error in the GSTR-1 filing for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suzlon Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.