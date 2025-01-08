|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement In terms of the Order dated December 14, 2023 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), Tata Steel Limited (Company) is convening a meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through video-conferencing or other audio-visual means (Meeting), to consider and if thought fit, to approve, with or without any modifications, the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and Angul Energy Limited and their respective shareholders. The Company is availing the services of the National Securities Depository Limited to provide to its equity shareholders the facility of remote e-voting prior to the Meeting and e-voting during the Meeting. Court Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of Tata Steel Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM to consider and approve the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and Angul Energy Limited and their respective shareholders TATA STEEL LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Notice seeking representations, if any, on the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and Angul Energy Limited and their respective shareholders, issued to the secured creditors, unsecured creditors and unsecured debenture holders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Tata Steel Limited (Company) convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) held on February 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
|EGM
|21 Dec 2023
|25 Jan 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement - Notice for Registration of E-mail Address by the Equity Shareholders of Tata Steel limited for the upcoming NCLT Convened Meeting seeking approval for the scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and The Indian Steel and Wire Products Limited and their respective shareholders Court Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders of Tata Steel Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM to consider and approve the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and The Indian Steel and Wire Products Limited and their respective shareholders TATA STEEL LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice Convening the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Tata Steel Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2023) Notice seeking representations, if any, on the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and The Indian Steel & Wires Products Limited and their respective shareholders, issued to the unsecured creditors and unsecured debenture holders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Tata Steel Limited convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, held on January 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
