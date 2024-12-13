|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement; b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 22, 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Zomato Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board meeting held on August 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024. Zomato limited has informed the exchange that Board in its meeting held today has approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and notice convening 14th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|Zomato Limited has informed the exchange regarding appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited and Blink Commerce Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company respectively
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Zomato Limited has informed the exchange that M/s S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited and Blink Commerce Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company have resigned w.e.f May 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024) Outcome of the Board meeting approving financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, formulation of ESOP scheme subject to approval of shareholders and postal ballot notice for seeking shareholders approval for formulation of ESOP Scheme (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Zomato Limited has informed the exchange that Board in its meeting held today approved the Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Zomato Limited has filed with exchange financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
The shareholders approved the QIP proposal of Zomato on 23 November 2024. Last month, the board decided to raise capital through this route.Read More
Zomato's current foreign holding stands at 50.48% with FDI at 5.25% and FII derived from the balance percentage.Read More
On Friday, November 22, Asia Index Pvt Ltd, BSE's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the reconstitution of numerous indicesRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
Amid criticism and demand for clarification, Zomato stated that the fee hike is a routine business decision that varies by city.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Blinkit's service reflects a growing trend in quick commerce, expanding offerings beyond groceries to include apparel, home appliances, beauty products, and electronics.Read More
According to the filing, Zomato's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant via a circular decision.Read More
