iifl-logo

What is an HSN Code? Meaning and Importance in GST

Last Updated: 27 Jul 2026

Add as a Preferred Source on Google

Table of Content

An HSN code, short for Harmonised System of Nomenclature, is a global system used to classify goods. Developed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), these numeric codes help with standardising invoicing, trade documentation, and taxation across businesses.  

In India, this coding system for over 5,000 goods is used under the Goods and Services Tax regime to identify goods and apply the correct tax rates. For businesses, traders, and taxpayers, understanding what the HSN code is helps in minimising classification errors and ensuring accurate GST compliance.  

Why HSN Codes are Important Under GST  

Once the HSN code’s full form and meaning are understood, its role in GST becomes much clearer. Besides classification, the HSN code in GST helps businesses and traders in the following ways:  

  • Application of Correct GST Rates: 

    Every HSN code is linked to a specific GST slab. Hence, using the right code helps apply the correct tax rate on goods.  

  • Standardised Invoicing: 

    Using the correct HSN code creates uniformity across invoices. It makes transactions easier to track and verify.  

  • Accurate Tax Filing: 

    Reporting an incorrect HSN code can lead to mismatches and filing errors, which may attract penalties of up to ₹50,000 (₹25,000 under CGST and ₹25,000 under SGST under Section 125).  

How the HSN Code Structure Works  

An HSN code follows a layered numeric structure, where each set of digits adds more detail about a product. As the digits increase, the classification becomes more specific. Such a structured format enables accurate identification of a product.  

Let’s consider an example of the HSN code “09011119” used for coffee in India:  

  • The first 2 digits (09) represent the chapter for coffee, tea, and spices  
  • The next 2 digits (01) identify the Arabian plantation coffee  
  • The following 2 digits (11) specify that the coffee is an unroasted kind  
  • The last 2 digits (19) are added to the standard 6-digit code in specific countries, including India, for detailed domestic classification.  

Difference Between 2-Digit, 4-Digit, 6-Digit and 8-Digit HSN Codes 

For a clearer view of how the HSN code works, let’s consider how different digit sets make classification of goods more specific:  

HSN Code Digits   What it Represents   Level of Specificity  
2-Digit   Chapter   Broad category of goods  
4-Digit   Heading   Specific product category  
6-Digit   Subheading   International classification  
8-Digit   Tariff item  A country-specific extension used in India for precise taxation  

 How to Find the Correct HSN Code for a Product  

Using the structure of the HSN code, identifying the right HSN code becomes easy. A few practical ways to find it include:  

  • GST Portal: 

    You find an HSN code finder under the ‘User Services’ section on the GST portal, where you can enter the broad category or description of a product to find the HSN code.   

  • Official Lookup Tools: 

    Various government-backed platforms offer HSN lookup tools that help match products with the correct HSN code based on category and usage.  

  • Supplier Invoices: 

    Use previous invoices from suppliers as a reliable reference point. HSN code is usually mentioned for the goods supplied.  

  • Product Descriptions: 

    Comparing the product’s features, material, and use with HSN listings also helps in finding the appropriate HSN code 

Difference Between HSN Code and SAC Code  

The HSN code and the SAC (Services Accounting Code) are both used in GST for the classification of different product segments. Here’s how they differ: 

Aspect   HSN Code   SAC Code  
Purpose   Used to classify goods   Used to classify services  
Applicability   Applies to manufactures, traders, and sellers of goods   Applies to service providers  
Structure (length)  8-digits in India   6-digits  
Used in   200+ countries   Primarily used in India  
Authority   Word Customs Organisation (WCO)  Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 

 

Using HSN Codes for GST Compliance  

Getting the HSN code right is about understanding how different products fit into the GST framework. Once what an HSN code is becomes clear, its role in invoicing, tax filing, reporting, and compliance becomes practical and easier to manage. As your transactions grow and product lines expand, revisiting the right goods classification ensures alignment with the GST requirements.  

To build on this, exploring related aspects, such as GST returns and tax filing, can help strengthen your overall approach.   

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Related Articles

Difference Between Large Cap Mid Cap And Small CapDifference Between Nsdl And CdslHow To Calculate An Expected Range For The MarketHow To Invest In Nifty Tips And StrategyHow To Judge Bank Nifty MovementShare Market Investment Guide For BeginnersShare Market Timings In IndiaTips For Nris To Invest In Indian Stock MarketsWhat Demat AccountHow To Open Demat Account

List of Categories

Important Links

Open Demat AccountIPOWealth ManagementAuthorised PersonMutual FundsStocks DirectoryDerivativesCommodities Spot PriceIndicesStock for Today
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.