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Financial securities are tradable financial instruments that hold monetary value, such as shares, mutual funds, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other investment products. They represent ownership in a company, a lending arrangement with an issuer, or rights associated with an underlying asset.By investing in financial securities, investors can potentially earn returns on their savings through regulated public and private markets while participating in various investment opportunities.
Financial securities include a set of core features that influence the ease of management in the regulated markets.
Financial securities can be bought and sold easily on recognised market exchanges. This facilitates the transfer of ownership, thereby allowing investors to easily convert securities into cash in active markets based on market conditions and financial needs.
Financial securities involve varying levels of risk and reward based on market conditions and type of investment. The risk comes from exposure to market movements, creating the possibility for both gains and losses. For example, investors with a higher allocation to stocks or equities generally face greater risk due to direct exposure to market volatility. In contrast, investors who invest in diversified instruments such as mutual funds, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may experience relatively lower risk because their investments are spread across different assets, reducing the impact of individual market movements.
Investors establish a formal claim through financial securities. Depending on the instrument, this may mean ownership in the company, the right to receive repayments, or a share in returns generated by the assets.
In India, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulates the national financial securities market to establish transparency, reduce unfair actions, and protect investor interests.
Financial securities are classified into various types based on the purpose they serve. The common categories include:
Equities include stocks and shares that represent ownership and voting rights in a company. You earn returns in the form of dividends and stock price appreciation, subject to business performance and market sentiment.
Debt securities represent loans extended to companies or the government in return for regular interest payments until the principal amount is recovered on maturity. Some examples are bonds, debentures, and treasury bills.
Combining features of equity and debt, hybrid securities act as a middle ground between fixed-income and growth potential with capital gains. Types of hybrid securities include convertible bonds and preference shares.
True to the name, these securities derive their value from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, or bonds. Futures and options are prominent examples that act on an asset’s expected price movements.
Asset-backed securities are financial securities that are backed by income-generating assets, such as loans, receivables, or other financial obligations. The returns generated from these securities are linked to the repayments received from the underlying assets. Investors receive income based on the cash flows produced by these underlying assets, subject to the performance and repayment ability of the borrowers.
Every transaction in securities trading moves through a regulated market system. Here are the key stages involved in executing them:
You need a Demat and Trading account to invest in financial securities. A Demat account stores the securities electronically, while a trading account helps place buy or sell orders.
After opening a Demat and Trading account with a stockbroking firm, trading of financial securities happens on stock exchanges like the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The transaction for a financial security issued for the first time happens in the primary market. Once issued, it can be bought and sold between investors in the secondary market.
Financial securities cover a wide range of categories, allowing investors to participate in financial markets according to their investment objectives and risk preferences. Understanding the purpose, features, and risk profile of each financial instrument enables investors to make informed decisions. By selecting securities that align with their financial goals, investors can create a well-balanced portfolio that supports long-term growth and financial stability.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
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