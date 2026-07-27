The two major US exchanges, like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), operate during fixed stock market trading hours.

For investors in India, these hours typically fall in the evening and extend into the night due to the time-zone difference. Knowing the US market time in India helps in planning trades and tracking the effect of global volatility on Indian markets.

What are the US Market Trading Hours

The US market timings are divided into three trading sessions: pre-market, regular trading, and after-hours trading. The market timings for each session are as follows:

Trading Session US Market Timings in India (Conversion from ET) What Happens During This Session Eastern Time (ET) Indian Standard Time (IST) – Behind by an hour during Daylight Savings Pre-Market 4:00 AM to 8:30 AM 2:30 PM to 8:00 PM Investors react early to overnight market developments before the regular market opens. Regular 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM 8:00 PM to 2:30 AM (DST, explained later) This is the main trading window when US exchanges operate in full volume. The American market open time in India falls to the evening in this session. After-Hours 4:00 PM to 8 PM 2:30 AM to 6:30 AM Trading for certain equities continues after the market closes, especially for immediate news reaction. These sessions generally involve limited liquidity and high volatility.

Note: the US stock market timings apply uniformly across NYSE and NASDAQ and are open Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

US Market Timings in India During Daylight Saving

The US Market open time in India changes every year as the United States follows Daylight Saving Time (DST). During this time, the clocks are moved ahead by one hour between summer and winter schedules. The Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) is 4 hours behind the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The difference is as follows:

Period Regular US Market Time in India Daylight Savings Time (DST) 2 nd Sunday in March to 1 ST Sunday in November 7:00 PM IST to 1:30 AM IST Standard Time (November to March) 8:00 PM IST to 2:30 AM IST

US Stock Market Holidays for 2026

Keeping track of US market holidays helps with trade planning and avoids delayed execution. On these days, the US stock exchanges remain closed. So, there’s no regular trading activity. The holiday list for 2026 is outlined below:

Holiday Date Day New Year’s Day 1 January Thursday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 19 January Monday Washington’s Birthday 16 February Monday Good Friday 3 April Friday Memorial Day 25 May Monday Juneteenth National Independence Day 19 June Friday Independence Day 3 July Friday Labour Day 7 September Monday Thanksgiving Day 26 November Thursday Christmas Day 25 December Friday

Other Global Stock Exchanges and Their Trading Timings in IST

Besides the US market time in India, other international exchanges also influence worldwide market sentiment. Their regular trading hours in IST are as follows:

Stock Exchange Country Trading Hours in IST London Stock Exchange (LSE) UK 1:30 PM to 10:00 PM Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Japan 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) China 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) Hong Kong 6:45 AM to 1:30 PM SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) Switzerland 1:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Track Global Markets with the Right Timings

What can begin with understanding the US market timings in India can extend to following the global developments closely. By tracking US market activity, investors can prepare for the major market-moving events and make informed trading decisions across time zones.

For deeper insights into stock market concepts and global investing, explore related resources in the Knowledge Centre.