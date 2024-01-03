iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Consumer Durables Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Balkrishan Goenka offloads 3.9% stake in Welspun Living

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.

image

BEL net profit up by 50% y-o-y in Q1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Its revenue from operations climbed 19.6% year on year to ₹4,198.77 Crore, up from ₹3,510.84 Crore in the same period last year.

image

Asian Paints invests Rs 1,305 crore in expanding capacity of its Mysuru plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Mysuru plant's current capacity utilisation is approximately 78% of its installed production capacity of 3 lakh KL per year.

image

Voltas’ shares slip ~9% on lackluster performance in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The engineering goods and services segment generated ₹156 Crore in revenue, up from ₹142 Crore in the previous year.

image

Consumer Electricals: Awaiting for demand to show up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

While Crompton’s core performance was strong, losses in BGAL led to flat PAT.

image

Sheela Foam to acquire Kurlon Enterprise in Rs 3,250 crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sheela Foam dominates the north and west, while Kurlon dominates the south and east.

image

HUL names Rohit Jawa as MD and CEO; Sanjiv Mehta bids farewell

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jawa is expected to receive an annual remuneration of Rs 21.43 crore in his new position.

image

Xiaomi, Dixon Technologies partner to manufacture smartphones in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dixon is targeting the commencement of Xiaomi smartphone production by August-September.

image

Bharat Electronics’ net profit up y-o-y by 24.41% in FY23

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Its profit in FY23 stood at Rs 2.986.24 crore.

image

Apple's Mumbai store will open on 18th April

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Delhi store will open on 20th April.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.