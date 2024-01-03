According to data from the end of the June quarter, the promoter and promoter group businesses controlled 70.50% of Welspun Living.
Its revenue from operations climbed 19.6% year on year to ₹4,198.77 Crore, up from ₹3,510.84 Crore in the same period last year.
The Mysuru plant's current capacity utilisation is approximately 78% of its installed production capacity of 3 lakh KL per year.
The engineering goods and services segment generated ₹156 Crore in revenue, up from ₹142 Crore in the previous year.
While Crompton’s core performance was strong, losses in BGAL led to flat PAT.
Sheela Foam dominates the north and west, while Kurlon dominates the south and east.
Jawa is expected to receive an annual remuneration of Rs 21.43 crore in his new position.
Dixon is targeting the commencement of Xiaomi smartphone production by August-September.
Its profit in FY23 stood at Rs 2.986.24 crore.
Delhi store will open on 20th April.
