FMCG Sector

image

September CPI inflation spikes to 5.49% on food price surge

After staying under 4% for two months in a row, the India CPI inflation spiked by 184 basis points in Sep-24

image

P&G Bangladesh terminates distribution pact with Gillette India

However, Gillette India has assured that the termination will have no substantial impact on its total revenues.

image

Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.

image

HUL gets ₹962 Crore GST notice; stock slips ~2%

Irrespective of the high tax demand, the business said that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.

image

Godfrey Phillips’ net profit slides ~24% in Q1

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, operating EBITDA increased by 3.5% to ₹248.30 Crore from ₹239.80 Crore in the previous year.

image

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.

image

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

image

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

image

Honasa Consumer zooms ~9% after inking pact with Reliance Retail

As part of the collaboration, Mamaearth's goods will be sold at over 1,000 Reliance Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores across India.

image

Patanjali Foods to buy Patanjali Ayurved business for ₹1,100 Crore

Patanjali Foods' licensing agreement requires a fee of 3% of the product's total sales value, with a minimum annual payment of ₹83 Crore.

