The demerger is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete, depending on clearances from shareholders, stock exchanges, and SEBI.
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.
The hotel will have 80 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge bar, a swimming pool, a fitness facility, banquet spaces and other common facilities.
The decision was made to split each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each.
Westlife owns and operates McDonald’s in West and South India.
Popeyes India has gotten a positive response from Indian customers.
Zomato Jordan had a net worth of Rs 52.10 lakh.
Batra will also hold the position of Chief Business Officer.
Will collaborate with chef Rahul Akerkar to build chain of casual dining restaurants.
The performance during the quarter was primarily influenced by high inflation, said the company.
