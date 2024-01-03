iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hospitality Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Delta Corp okays demerger of hospitality and real estate business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The demerger is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete, depending on clearances from shareholders, stock exchanges, and SEBI.

image

Easy Trip Planners’ 10% equity change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.

image

Lemon Tree Hotel plans to open 80-room property in Ayodhya

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The hotel will have 80 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge bar, a swimming pool, a fitness facility, banquet spaces and other common facilities.

image

Sapphire Foods announces 1:5 stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The decision was made to split each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each.

image

Westlife Foodworld debuts on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Westlife owns and operates McDonald’s in West and South India.

image

Jubilant FoodWorks to expand Popeyes India network to 250 restaurants

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Popeyes India has gotten a positive response from Indian customers.

image

Zomato shuts down Jordan subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zomato Jordan had a net worth of Rs 52.10 lakh.

image

Sameer Batra appointed President, Domino’s India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Batra will also hold the position of Chief Business Officer.

image

Aditya Birla Group to start chain of restaurants

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Will collaborate with chef Rahul Akerkar to build chain of casual dining restaurants.

image

Jubilant FoodWorks tanks ~6% on lacklustre numbers in Q3FY23

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The performance during the quarter was primarily influenced by high inflation, said the company.

12
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.