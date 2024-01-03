iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Life Insurance Q1FY25 net profit up by 15% y-o-y

The company intends to raise ₹2,000 Crore via non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches. This will be done in a private placement.

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

LIC increases stake in IDFC First Bank by 0.2%

The interest expense for the three months ending March 31, 2024, was ₹3,750.34 Crore, up from ₹2,827.60 Crore in Q4FY23.

LIC stock price up by more than 5% today

A composite license would allow insurers to provide comprehensive insurance alternatives by merging life, health, and savings into a single policy.

Kotak Bank gets RBI approval to offload 70% stake in General Insurance arm to Zurich Insurance

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) authorised Zurich Insurance Company Ltd's acquisition of a 70% share in the insurer, recently.

Bandhan Financial Holdings Completes Acquisition of Aegon Life, Expanding into Digital Insurance Space

The acquisition extends the Bandhan group's reach beyond banking and mutual funds.

HDFC gets CCI nod for acquisition of additional stake in HDFC Life; stocks trade higher

After the merger with HDFC, HDFC Bank, which will be the surviving amalgamated entity.

Max Financial spurts ~5% on getting IRDAI approval for acquisition of 5.17% stake in Max Life

This transaction involves the purchase of 9.91 crore shares of Max Life by MFSL.

PDS Limited completes acquisition of 51% stake in DBS Lifestyle; stock rises

Earlier on October 14, 2022, PDS informed that it has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in DBS Lifestyle.

HDFC Life Insurance gets IRDAI approval to merge Exide Life; stock gains ~1%

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has given its final clearance to the scheme of merger and transfer of life insurance business.

12
