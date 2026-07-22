Closing Bell: Nifty Tumbles to 23,996 as Trump's Generic Drug Tariff Threat Sparks Pharma Sell-Off, Crude Tops $93

Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on July 22, 2026, with Nifty dropping 191.45 points to 23,996.25 and Sensex sliding 715.06 points to 76,755.05, as US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff plan on generic drug imports triggered heavy selling in pharma stocks. Escalating US-Iran tensions pushed Brent crude above $93 a barrel, while a weaker rupee and rising India VIX added to the risk-off mood. Banking and IT stocks extended the losses, though Bajaj Auto and Nestlé India bucked the trend with strong Q1 earnings-led gains.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,996.25 down 191.45 points (0.79%)

Sensex ended at 76,755.05, down 715.06 points (0.92%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,126.80, down 708.55 points (1.23%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,097.00 up by 1.43%

2. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 289.00 up by 0.80%

Top Losers Today

1. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 234.89 down by 2.14%

2. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,052.00 down by 2.00%

3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,233.50 down by 1.96%

Trending stocks Today

1. Bajaj Auto Limited –

Closed at ₹11,019.00, up 5.92%

⮚ Strong Q1 FY27 Earnings Beat Estimates: Bajaj Auto reported a 42% YoY increase in standalone net profit to ₹2,983 crore, while revenue from operations rose 37% YoY to ₹17,243.72 crore, exceeding Street expectations and boosting investor confidence.

⮚ Healthy Margins and Strong Business Execution Supported Buying: The company delivered better-than-expected EBITDA margins despite rising commodity costs, supported by price hikes, operating leverage, favourable currency movements, and a richer product mix.

⮚ Positive Management Outlook Strengthened Growth Prospects: Management projected healthy domestic demand for two- and three-wheelers, continued growth in exports, and strong momentum in the EV segment, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

⮚ Bullish Brokerage Views Reinforced Optimism: Leading brokerages including Bernstein, CLSA, and Jefferies maintained positive views, citing stronger-than-expected earnings, margin resilience, healthy demand outlook, new product launches, and raising earnings estimates for the coming years.

2. Nestle India Limited –

Closed at ₹1,500.00, up 3.31%

⮚ Strong Q1 FY27 Earnings Boosted Investor Confidence: Nestlé India reported a 47.9% YoY increase in standalone net profit to ₹975.12 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25.2% YoY to ₹6,378.18 crore, driven by strong volume-led growth across key product categories.

⮚ Healthy Sales Growth and Margin Expansion Supported Buying: The company delivered 25.4% YoY growth in total sales, while EBITDA increased 39.8% YoY and the EBITDA margin expanded to 24%, reflecting strong operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

⮚ Strong Domestic Demand and Digital Growth Improved Outlook: Robust growth across rural markets, e-commerce, quick commerce, organised trade, and exports, supported by technology-led distribution expansion and premiumisation, reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

⮚ Broad-Based Product Performance Strengthened Market Sentiment: All major product segments, including Prepared Dishes, Milk Products & Nutrition, Confectionery, and Beverages, recorded strong double-digit growth, supported by higher consumer demand, brand investments, innovation, and increasing market share, helping the stock reach a 52-week high.

3. Eternal Limited –

Closed at ₹289.50, up 1.01%

⮚ Strong Q1 FY27 Earnings Boosted Investor Confidence: Eternal reported a 268% YoY increase in consolidated profit to ₹92 crore, while revenue from operations surged 182% YoY to ₹20,211 crore, driven by robust growth across its businesses.

⮚ Strong Growth in Food Delivery and Quick Commerce Supported Buying: The company delivered 54% YoY growth in Net Order Value (NOV), with Quick Commerce NOV rising 86% YoY and Food Delivery continuing to post healthy growth, reflecting strong customer demand and business expansion.

⮚ Improving Profitability and Store Expansion Strengthened Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA jumped 223% YoY to ₹555 crore, while the company added 200 new quick commerce stores, taking the total to 2,443, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

⮚ MSCI Inflow Expectations and Strong Institutional Interest Lifted Sentiment: Investor optimism was further supported by expectations of up to $650 million in potential MSCI-related inflows, along with continued institutional buying, helping the stock outperform despite weakness in the broader market.

4. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –

Closed at ₹5,115.00, down 3.58%

⮚ Surging Crude Oil Prices Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Brent crude oil climbed above $93 per barrel amid escalating Middle East tensions, raising concerns over higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, a key expense that could pressure IndiGo’s profitability.

⮚ Escalating US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Increased Market Concerns: Continued conflict in the Middle East and fears of disruptions to global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea heightened uncertainty, negatively impacting aviation stocks.

⮚ Leadership Transition Reports Added Near-Term Uncertainty: Reports suggesting Madhav Bhatia’s increasing involvement in succession planning, along with the ongoing leadership transition at IndiGo, created additional caution among investors despite no official announcement from the company.

⮚ Broader Market Weakness and Profit Booking Pressured the Stock: Weakness in the broader equity market, coupled with selling in travel and aviation stocks amid rising fuel costs and macroeconomic uncertainty, contributed to the decline in InterGlobe Aviation’s share price.

5. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited –

Closed at ₹1,179.90, down 2.16%

⮚ Weak Q1 FY27 Earnings Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Dr. Reddy’s reported a 68.7% YoY decline in consolidated net profit, which came in well below market expectations, primarily due to muted sales of key oncology drugs and pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market.

⮚ Margin Pressure and Weak Profitability Raised Concerns: Despite stable revenue growth, rising operational costs and weaker earnings led to significant pressure on profit margins, raising concerns over the company’s near-term profitability.

⮚ U.S. Generic Drug Pricing and Tariff Concerns Added Pressure: Investor sentiment remained weak amid continued pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market and concerns over the proposed U.S. tariff plan on imported generic medicines, which could impact future exports and earnings.

⮚ Profit Booking Overshadowed Long-Term Fundamentals: The disappointing quarterly performance and cautious outlook on margins prompted investors to book profits, despite the company’s healthy balance sheet, strong operating cash flows, and continued investment in long-term growth initiatives.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance remained broadly negative on 22 July 2026, reflecting heightened risk aversion amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, rising Brent crude oil prices, and concerns over US tariffs on generic drug imports. Media (-2.68%) and Realty (-2.36%) emerged as the biggest laggards as investors reduced exposure to risk-sensitive sectors, while PSU Banks (-1.84%), Private Banks (-1.39%), and Financial Services (-1.29%) declined due to broad-based selling in heavyweight banking stocks. The IT sector (-1.50%) also witnessed profit booking amid global uncertainty and a weaker rupee. Pharma (-1.31%) remained under pressure following President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff roadmap for generic medicines, which weighed on export-oriented drugmakers. Meanwhile, Chemical, Cement, Infrastructure, and Consumer Durables also traded lower on concerns over rising input costs linked to higher crude oil prices. FMCG (+0.65%) was the only sector to close in positive territory, supported by its defensive nature and strong earnings-led gains in stocks such as Nestlé India.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Down Today

Trump’s Proposed Tariffs on Generic Drug Imports Triggered a Pharma Sell-off

Investor sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump proposed a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines, with tariffs rising to 100% and eventually 200% after a two-year exemption period. The announcement triggered heavy selling in Indian pharmaceutical stocks, making Nifty Pharma one of the worst-performing sectors and dragging the broader market lower.

Escalating US-Iran Conflict and Rising Crude Oil Prices Weighed on Sentiment

The US carried out its 11th consecutive round of strikes against Iran, while tensions in the Middle East continued to intensify. As a result, Brent crude oil surged above $93–95 per barrel, raising concerns over global energy supply disruptions, higher inflation, and increased input costs for Indian companies.

Weak Rupee and Rising Market Volatility Increased Risk Aversion

The Indian rupee weakened to around ₹96.36–96.67 per US dollar, while the India VIX rose nearly 6%, indicating heightened market volatility. The weaker currency and rising uncertainty prompted investors to shift towards safer assets, reducing risk appetite in domestic equities.

Heavy Selling in Banking and Financial Stocks Pressured the Indices

Banking and financial stocks remained under pressure, with HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Jio Financial Services witnessing broad-based selling. Weakness across Private Banks, PSU Banks, and Financial Services significantly dragged the benchmark indices lower.

Broad-Based Sectoral Weakness and Continued Global Risk-Off Sentiment

Selling extended across multiple sectors, including Pharma, IT, Media, Realty, and Financial Services, as investors remained cautious amid geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over global economic growth. The broad-based risk-off sentiment outweighed gains in the auto sector, leading to another weak trading session for the benchmark indices.

Summary –

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on July 22, 2026, as US tariff concerns on generic drugs, escalating US-Iran tensions, rising crude oil prices, and a weaker rupee triggered broad-based risk aversion across the market.

Pharma stocks led the decline , after Donald Trump’s proposed phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines hit sentiment across export-oriented drugmakers, while Media, Realty, PSU Banks, IT, Private Banks, and Financial Services also closed lower amid broad selling pressure.

FMCG was the only sector in the green, supported by its defensive nature and strong earnings-led buying in stocks like Nestlé India, while the broader market remained under pressure due to geopolitical uncertainty and rising input-cost concerns.

With Nifty 50 falling 191.45 points (0.79%) to 23,996.25, Sensex declining 715.06 points (0.92%) to 76,755.05, and Nifty Bank slipping 708.55 points (1.23%) to 57,126.80, the session reflected a clear shift toward caution as investors reacted to macro and sector-specific headwinds.