Closing Bell : Sensex Drops 516 Points as US-Iran Tensions Flare Up and Banking Stocks Drag Markets Lower
8 May 2026 , 06:22 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on May 8, 2026, with Nifty slipping to 24,176 and Sensex shedding over 516 points to close at 77,328. Renewed US-Iran hostilities near the Strait of Hormuz dashed hopes of a ceasefire, sending fresh shockwaves through global markets and reviving crude oil price concerns. Heavy selling in banking stocks, led by SBI’s sharp 6.74% post-results decline, kept markets under pressure through the session.
Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance
Nifty 50 closed at 24,176.15 down 150.50 points (0.62%)
Sensex ended at 77,328.19, down 516.34 points (0.66%)
Nifty Bank settled at 55,310.55, down 736.85 points (1.31%)
Banking and financial stocks were the biggest drag on the market, with Nifty PSU Bank falling 3.06% and Nifty Private Bank declining 0.82% amid rising global uncertainty and FII outflows. Oil-linked sectors such as Nifty Oil & Gas (-0.94%) and Nifty Energy (-0.84%) also remained under pressure due to rising crude oil prices. Metal stocks weakened, with Nifty Metal down 0.87%, reflecting cautious global sentiment. However, export-oriented sectors like Nifty IT (+1.21%) outperformed as investors preferred defensive technology stocks amid market volatility. FMCG and Consumer Durables also showed relative resilience due to defensive buying interest.
Rising US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions – Renewed hostilities between the US and Iran shattered hopes of an imminent ceasefire. Fresh conflict escalation between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz increased global uncertainty and weakened investor sentiment across markets.
Crude Oil Prices Moved Higher – Oil prices rose over 1% amid fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East, rising oil prices directly impact India’s import bill, fuel inflation concerns, and squeeze corporate margins across sectors.
Continued FII Selling Pressure –
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell Indian equities, putting pressure on large-cap banking and financial stocks.
Banking Stocks Dragged the Market Lower – Heavy selling in PSU and private banking stocks weighed on the indices, making financials one of the weakest sectors of the session.
Summary-
May 8, 2026, reflected a weak and risk-off market trend:
Banking and financial stocks led the decline, impacted by FII selling and weak earnings sentiment
Oil & Gas and Metal sectors remained under pressure, as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions hurt investor confidence
IT, FMCG, and Consumer Durable stocks showed resilience, supported by defensive buying and export-oriented strength
With Nifty falling 150.50 points (-0.62%) and Sensex declining 516.34 points (-0.66%), market sentiment weakened amid escalating US-Iran tensions, rising crude oil prices, continued foreign outflows, and pressure on banking stocks.