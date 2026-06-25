Closing Bell: Sensex Inches Higher as Crude Falls to Four-Month Lows and Auto Stocks Lead a Quiet Rally

The Indian benchmark indices closed marginally higher on June 25, 2026, with Nifty edging up to 24,056 and Sensex gaining 109 points to settle at 77,100, in a range-bound session driven largely by Brent crude slipping to four-month lows near $72-73 per barrel. Auto stocks stole the spotlight, surging 2.25% as Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki rallied on improving margin expectations, while a stronger rupee near 94.24 and RBI’s stable rate outlook added to the positive mood. Metal stocks bucked the trend sharply, falling on valuation concerns in aluminium names, even as falling India VIX signalled improving investor confidence overall.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,056.00 up 34.35 points (0.14%)

Sensex ended at 77,100.47, up 109.25 points (0.14%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,177.05, up 26.70 points (0.05%)

Top Gaining Stocks Today

1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – closing at 3,185.30 up by 3.94%

2. Maruti Suzuki India Limited – closing at 13,753.00 up by 3.81%

3. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,122.90 up by 3.81%

4. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,131.50 up by 3.04%

Top Losing Stock Today

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 233.15 down by 2.85%

2. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 952.00 down by 2.52%

3. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 284.50 down by 2.20%

4. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,439.70 down by 1.50%

5. Bharti Airtel Limited – closing at 1,849.90 down by 1.46%

Trending Stocks for Today

1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –

Closed at ₹5,462.00, up 4.89%

⮚ Sharp Fall in Crude Oil Prices Boosted Sentiment: Brent crude declined to around $73 per barrel, returning to pre-US-Iran conflict levels, raising expectations of lower fuel costs for airlines.

⮚ Lower Aviation Fuel Costs Improved Margin Outlook: Falling crude prices are expected to reduce Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, supporting future profitability.

⮚ US-Iran Peace Optimism Eased Supply Concerns: Investors welcomed progress in US-Iran peace negotiations and improving maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing concerns over global oil supply disruptions.

⮚ Government Support Strengthened Industry Outlook: Earlier government measures, including capping domestic ATF prices and approving a ₹10,000 crore jet fuel stabilisation fund, continued to support sentiment toward the aviation sector.

Sectoral Index Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Auto (+2.25%) emerged as the top-performing sector as Brent crude oil fell to around $72–73 per barrel, reducing concerns over input costs and improving margin expectations for automakers. Lower crude prices are expected to gradually reduce the cost of petroleum-based raw materials such as rubber, plastics, paints, and other petrochemical derivatives, while also supporting future fuel price reductions that could boost vehicle demand. Stocks such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, and UNO Minda led the rally as investors anticipated stronger earnings and volume growth.

FMCG (+0.68%) gained as easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee improved inflation expectation, supporting consumer demand and reducing packaging and transportation costs. However, Metals (-1.37%) emerged as the worst-performing sector after InCred Equities issued a cautious outlook on aluminium stocks, warning of stretched valuations and a potential correction in companies such as Hindalco, NALCO, and Vedanta Aluminium. Oil & Gas (-0.87%) and Energy (-0.68%) declined as lower crude oil prices weighed on upstream energy companies. IT (-0.86%) remained under pressure due to cautious global technology spending concerns, while Defence (-0.70%) witnessed profit booking after its recent rally. Consumer Durables (-0.67%) also traded lower as investors rotated funds toward auto stocks, which were expected to benefit more directly from the sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Falling Crude Oil Prices Improved Market Sentiment

Brent crude oil slipped to around $72.5 per barrel , remaining at four-month lows as shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz continued to normalise. Lower crude prices are highly positive for India as they reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, support the rupee, and enhance corporate profitability. RBI’s Stable Interest Rate Outlook Boosted Confidence

Investor sentiment remained positive after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s recent comments indicated that there are no immediate plans for further interest rate hikes. Expectations of a stable monetary policy supported interest-rate-sensitive sectors and improved overall market confidence. Stronger Rupee Supported Investor Sentiment

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 94.24 against the US dollar , supported by lower crude oil prices and improving macroeconomic conditions. A stronger rupee helps reduce imported inflation, strengthens external stability, and boosts confidence among domestic and foreign investors. Positive Global and Domestic Market Cues

Supportive trends across broader Asian markets, along with improving geopolitical conditions following the US-Iran agreement and the gradual reopening of key shipping routes, strengthened global risk appetite and encouraged buying in Indian equities. Auto and Realty Stocks Led the Rally While Volatility Declined

Auto and Realty stocks outperformed, driven by strong gains in companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors . Meanwhile, India VIX declined 2.54% to 13.05 , indicating lower market volatility and improving investor confidence, which supported the market’s positive close.

Summary

June 25, 2026, witnessed a range-bound yet positive trading session as easing crude oil prices, a stronger rupee, and supportive macroeconomic cues helped benchmark indices close marginally higher despite weakness in select sectors:

Auto stocks led the market rally , supported by Brent crude falling to around $72–73 per barrel , which improved margin expectations through lower raw material and fuel costs while strengthening demand outlook for automobile companies.

FMCG stocks also gained on expectations of easing inflation and lower transportation and packaging costs. However, Metal stocks underperformed after concerns over stretched aluminium valuations triggered heavy selling, while Oil & Gas, Energy, IT, Defence, and Consumer Durables witnessed profit booking and sector-specific weakness.

With the Nifty 50 rising 34.35 points (+0.14%) to 24,056.00, Sensex gaining 109.25 points (+0.14%) to 77,100.47, and Nifty Bank ending marginally higher at 58,177.05 (+0.05%), market sentiment remained positive, driven by lower crude oil prices, the RBI’s stable interest rate outlook, a stronger rupee, supportive global cues, declining market volatility, and continued buying in auto and interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

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