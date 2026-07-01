Closing Bell: Sensex Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak With 444-Point Rally as Realty, FMCG and Auto Lead Broad Recovery

The Indian benchmark indices rebounded on July 1, 2026, snapping a two-session losing streak, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 24,000 mark and the Sensex rising 444 points to close at 76,922, supported by strong buying in Auto, FMCG, and financial stocks. Investor sentiment improved after Brent crude oil slipped to around $72 per barrel, easing inflation concerns, while positive global cues from Wall Street and Asian markets, robust June auto sales, and the start of the new monthly trading series encouraged fresh buying. Realty emerged as the top-performing sector, while IT remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session amid persistent concerns over slowing global technology spending and AI-related uncertainties.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,005.85 up 140.10 points (0.59%)

Sensex ended at 76,922.64, up 443.97 points (0.58%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,033.05, up 490.15 points (0.85%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Eternal Limited – closing at 280.00 up by 5.82%

2. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 3,143.00 up by 3.52%

3. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,453.00 up by 3.40%

4. Asian Paints Limited – closing at 2,715.00 up by 3.01%

5. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,181.50 up by 2.99%

Top Losers Today

1. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,035.40 down by 3.40%

2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,360.00 down by 3.18%

3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited – closing at 1,981.80 down by 2.45%

4. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 939.40 down by 1.80%

5. Tata Steel Limited – closing at 185.00 down by 1.63%

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (+3.58%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing crude oil prices improved inflation expectations and strengthened hopes of a stable interest rate environment, supporting housing demand and real estate activity. Strong quarterly sales, healthy pre-bookings by major developers, and institutional rotation from export-oriented sectors into domestic growth themes further boosted sentiment. FMCG (+2.08%) rallied after positive brokerage outlooks for the June-quarter earnings highlighted steady revenue growth, while investors shifted towards defensive consumer staples ahead of the earnings season. Media (+2.07%) gained on improving market sentiment and broad-based buying, while Auto (+1.15%) advanced following robust June sales data and expectations of lower input costs due to easing crude oil prices. PSU Banks (+0.99%), Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.92%), Private Banks (+0.89%), and Cement (+0.72%) also traded higher as lower market volatility, expectations of stable interest rates, and improving domestic economic sentiment encouraged buying in rate-sensitive sectors. However, IT (-2.01%) remained under pressure amid concerns over slowing global technology spending, weaker enterprise IT budgets, and continued uncertainty surrounding AI-driven disruption. Metals (-0.99%), Pharma (-0.57%), and Chemicals (-0.54%) also witnessed profit booking as investors rotated funds into domestic consumption and interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Strong Global Cues Boosted Investor Sentiment

Indian markets rallied after a strong overnight rebound in US technology and chipmaker stocks, while positive trends across Asian markets further improved global risk appetite. The supportive global environment encouraged broad-based buying in domestic equities. Falling Crude Oil Prices Improved India’s Macro Outlook

Brent crude oil declined by over 1% to around $72 per barrel as investors awaited the outcome of US-Iran peace talks. Lower crude prices eased concerns over inflation, India’s import bill, current account deficit, and corporate input costs, providing a major boost to market sentiment. Robust Buying in Auto Stocks on Strong June Sales

The auto sector led the market higher after major automobile companies reported strong June sales. Stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Ashok Leyland witnessed strong buying, lifting the Nifty Auto index and supporting the broader market rally. Strong Rally in FMCG Stocks Supported the Recovery

FMCG stocks attracted heavy buying as investors remained optimistic about steady June-quarter earnings and resilient consumer demand. Stocks such as Hindustan Unilever and Nestlé India gained sharply, helping the Nifty FMCG index emerge as one of the top-performing sectors. Lower Market Volatility and Fresh July Series Buying

Markets rebounded after two consecutive losing sessions as traders entered the new monthly trading series with fresh buying interest. A 2% decline in India VIX signalled easing market volatility, while optimism over US-Iran peace talks and improving investor confidence further supported the recovery in benchmark indices.

Summary-

Indian equity markets rebounded after two consecutive sessions of losses as strong global cues, easing crude oil prices, and broad-based buying in domestic sectors lifted investor sentiment, despite continued weakness in IT stocks.

Realty, FMCG, Media, Auto, and Banking stocks led the rally, supported by lower crude oil prices, stable interest rate expectations, strong June auto sales, and optimism surrounding the upcoming earnings season.

IT remained the weakest sector as concerns over slowing global technology spending, weaker enterprise IT budgets, and uncertainty surrounding AI-driven disruption continued to weigh on major technology stocks, while Metals, Pharma, and Chemicals witnessed profit booking.

FMCG heavyweights such as Nestlé India and Hindustan Unilever posted strong gains, while robust June sales data boosted automobile stocks. Meanwhile, lower crude oil prices, improving global sentiment, and the start of the new monthly trading series encouraged fresh buying across domestic sectors.

With Nifty 50 rising 140.10 points (+0.59%) to 24,005.85, Sensex gaining 443.97 points (+0.58%) to 76,922.64, and Nifty Bank advancing 490.15 points (+0.85%) to 58,033.05, markets recovered on the back of positive global cues, easing inflation concerns, lower market volatility, and renewed buying interest, although investors remained cautious about the outlook for the IT sector.