DCM Shriram Q1 net profit jumps ~77% to ₹100 Crore

DCM Shriram recorded a net debt of ₹1,459 Crore as of June 30, 2024, compared to ₹1,434 Crore on March 31, 2024.

image

Shriram mulls to raise ₹2,400 Crore for buying Piramal stake in group firms

According to sources, Shriram Ownership Trust has recruited investment banks such as Barclays to seek financing.

image

Power Finance Corp board to consider bonus proposal, dividend on August 11

The company has not yet disclosed the record date, but will do so shortly.

image

New World Fund, Small Cap World Fund pare entire stake in Piramal Enterprises

The aggregate value of the sale was Rs 551.03 crore.

image

Bajaj Finance reports 34% y-o-y growth in Q1FY24 new loan bookings; stock surges ~8%

The NBFC said that it has logged the highest-ever quarterly increase in its AUM of about Rs 22,700 crore in Q1FY24.

image

Paytm partners with Shriram Finance for loan distribution business; stock zooms ~2%

To begin, merchants on the Paytm network will be eligible for Shriram Finance loans.

image

CreditAccess Grameen bags overseas loan deal worth $ 200 million; stock gains ~2%

It signed a syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million.

image

Shriram Finance hits 52-week high as Piramal Enterprises may sell stake

Following this sale, Piramal Enterprises will not hold any stake in Shriram Finance.

image

TruCap Finance marks debut on NSE

TruCap specializes in meeting the financing needs of SMEs.

image

PhonePe cancels deal to acquire ZestMoney

PhonePe had proposed a cash offer of $90 million to acquire ZestMoney.

