Oil and Gas Sector

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

As per DRHP, promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala, and Varun Agarwal will be offloading 72.13 lakh equity shares.

Linde India acquires Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar gas assets

Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

ONGC Q1 net profit dips ~15% to ₹8,938.10 Crore

The company stated that its revenue from operations increased by 4.30% to ₹35,266.4 Crore, compared to ₹33,814.33 Crore.

Indian Oil Hikes Prices of ATF, Commercial LPG

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

Adani Total Gas gets approval for gas distribution in Jalandhar

The company now has 34 geographical areas, including Jalandhar, which allows it to have a presence in Punjab, the company stated.

Indian Oil, Sun Mobility sign agreement for setting up battery swapping network

Indian Oil informed the stock exchanges that the agreement will be a 50:50 domestic joint venture between the two firms.

Cummins India's net profit in March quarter up y-o-y by 50%

The diesel maker also said that the board has approved an interim dividend of ₹20 for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Oil India, NIL enter into agreement for increasing supply through Numailgarh-Siliguri pipeline

Currently, OIL evacuates 1.72 MMTPA of petroleum products through NSPL and delivers them to the NRL Marketing Terminal in Siliguri.

123
