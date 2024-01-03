As per DRHP, promoters Padam Kumar Agarwala, and Varun Agarwal will be offloading 72.13 lakh equity shares.
Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.
The company stated that its revenue from operations increased by 4.30% to ₹35,266.4 Crore, compared to ₹33,814.33 Crore.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.
The company now has 34 geographical areas, including Jalandhar, which allows it to have a presence in Punjab, the company stated.
Indian Oil informed the stock exchanges that the agreement will be a 50:50 domestic joint venture between the two firms.
The diesel maker also said that the board has approved an interim dividend of ₹20 for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Currently, OIL evacuates 1.72 MMTPA of petroleum products through NSPL and delivers them to the NRL Marketing Terminal in Siliguri.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.