NEW AGE IPOS 2024 – SEEM TO HAVE DONE BETTER THAN 2021

RECALLING THE NEW AGE IPO BOOM OF 2021
The second half of calendar year 2021 saw a slew of big ticket new age IPOs tapping the primary market. There were some redoubtable names like CarTrade, Paytm, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar, and above all Zomato. Of these, Zomato is the only stock to have given strong returns since listing, while PolicyBazaar continues to be in the green. However, losses on other IPOs like Paytm, Nykaa, and CarTrade have been substantial. Many of the stocks have not only fallen sharply from their highs, but are still trading well below their issue price, even after more than 3 years of being listed. The year 2024 did see a return of the new age IPOs in substantial measure. While a period of less than a year may be too short, it would be interesting to see if the new age IPOs of 2024 have done any differently.
HOW NEW-AGE IPOS OF 2024 HAVE PERFORMED?
To be fair, we have not adjusted for time since listing, but have only considered point to point returns. The table below captures the gist of the new age IPO story of year 2024.
|New Age
IPO
|Issue
Size
|Issue
Price
|Current
Price
|Yield
(%)
|52-W
High
|Swing
(%)
|Market
Value
|Awfis Space Solutions
|598.93
|383.00
|640.05
|67.11%
|946.00
|-32.34%
|1,000.90
|First Cry (Brainbees)
|4,193.73
|465.00
|409.20
|-12.00%
|734.00
|-44.25%
|3,690.48
|Go Digit Insurance
|2,614.65
|272.00
|289.00
|6.25%
|407.40
|-29.06%
|2,778.07
|Ixigo (Le Travenues)
|740.10
|93.00
|143.35
|54.14%
|197.50
|-27.42%
|1,140.79
|One MobiKwik Systems
|572.00
|279.00
|324.00
|16.13%
|698.30
|-53.60%
|664.26
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6,145.56
|76.00
|60.85
|-19.93%
|157.40
|-61.34%
|4,920.49
|Swiggy Ltd
|11,327.43
|390.00
|341.60
|-12.41%
|617.30
|-44.66%
|9,921.67
|TBO Tech
|1,550.81
|920.00
|1,616.00
|75.65%
|2,001.00
|-19.24%
|2,724.03
|Unicommerce E-Solutions
|276.57
|108.00
|118.00
|9.26%
|263.99
|-55.30%
|302.18
|NTPC Green Energy
|10,000.00
|108.00
|106.70
|-1.20%
|155.35
|-31.32%
|9,879.63
|Blackbuck (Zinka Logistics)
|1,114.72
|273.00
|465.00
|70.33%
|550.70
|-15.56%
|1,898.70
Data Source: NSE / BSE
In the above table we have covered 11 new age mainboard IPOs that hit the primary market in calendar year 2024. Here are some key takeaways.
However, let us look at combining the impact of returns and swing into a single measure.
COMBINED RANKING OF NEW AGE IPOS ON RETURNS AND SWING
We shall take a combined ranking of new age IPOs of 2024 based on the best combined rankings on returns and swing. These are the findings.
|New Age
IPO
|Issue Price
|Current Price
|Returns
(%)
|Rank (Returns)
|52-Week High
|Swing (%)
|Rank
Swing
|Rank Combo
|Blackbuck (Zinka)
|273.00
|465.00
|70.33%
|2
|550.70
|-15.56%
|1
|3
|TBO Tech
|920.00
|1,616.00
|75.65%
|1
|2,001.00
|-19.24%
|2
|3
|Ixigo (Le Travenues)
|93.00
|143.35
|54.14%
|4
|197.50
|-27.42%
|3
|7
|Awfis Space Solutions
|383.00
|640.05
|67.11%
|3
|946.00
|-32.34%
|6
|9
|Go Digit Insurance
|272.00
|289.00
|6.25%
|7
|407.40
|-29.06%
|4
|11
|NTPC Green Energy
|108.00
|106.70
|-1.20%
|8
|155.35
|-31.32%
|5
|13
|One MobiKwik Systems
|279.00
|324.00
|16.13%
|5
|698.30
|-53.60%
|9
|14
|First Cry (Brainbees)
|465.00
|409.20
|-12.00%
|9
|734.00
|-44.25%
|7
|16
|Unicommerce E-Solutions
|108.00
|118.00
|9.26%
|6
|263.99
|-55.30%
|10
|16
|Swiggy Ltd
|390.00
|341.60
|-12.41%
|10
|617.30
|-44.66%
|8
|18
|Ola Electric Mobility
|76.00
|60.85
|-19.93%
|11
|157.40
|-61.34%
|11
|22
Data Source: NSE / BSE
Here is how the above table works. IPOs have been ranked on returns and on Swing (proximity to the 52-week highs) and then a combined rank is considered by adding up the ranks and selecting the IPOs with the best score. Based on combined rankings, Zinka Logistics (Blackbuck) and TBO Tek land up at the top, while Ola Electric and Swiggy end up at the bottom of the ranking heap.
One can argue that these are early days and markets were bad post September. However, the fact remains that new age IPOs of 2024, are nowhere as bad as 2021. That is good news!
