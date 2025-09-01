iifl-logo

MENTHAOIL

01 September, 2025 | 01:03 PM
SymbolMENTHAOIL
Last Traded Price989.9
Last Traded Date01-Sept-2025
UnitKGS
Open989.9
Previous Close995
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.51
High989.9
Low-
Value (Rs)3,56,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryOthers
Open Interest2
Price Diff(Change)-5.10
Expiry Date28-Nov-2025

Indices may open negative on Sept 03, 2025

3 Sep 2025|09:08 AM

On Sept 02, the market reversed course after a strong start.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 03 September, 2025 | 03:40 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Cardamom

03 Sep 2025

+1.44(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

03 Sep 2025

+1.42(0%)

Gold M

03 Sep 2025

+1.32(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 03 September, 2025 | 03:40 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Natural Gas

03 Sep 2025

-0.02(0%)

Natural Gas

03 Sep 2025

-0.03(0%)

Silver M

03 Sep 2025

-0.03(0%)

