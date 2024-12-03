Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. As informed on 17 October 2024, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 30 October 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 20 November 2024.