In stock market trading, placing an order involves choosing how the trade is executed. CNC (Cash and Carry), MIS (Margin Intraday Square-Off), and NRML (Normal Margin Order) orders represent trade settlement styles. These different order types influence how long you hold a position, whether you can use margin, and how the trade is settled. Understanding them helps you trade with clarity and manage risk efficiently.

What is the Meaning of CNC in the Share Market ?

A Cash and Carry (CNC) order is used to buy shares and hold them beyond a trading day. It mainly pertains to delivery-based investing, where you pay the full amount for shares and receive them in your Demat account. These shares are transferred to your account one working day after the transaction.

Key Aspects

Ownership: CNC orders let you acquire ownership of the shares

No Automatic Same-day Sale: There is no pressure to sell the shares before the market closes.

No Leverage: Since you pay the full value of shares upfront, there is no additional margin for trading.

When CNC Orders Make Sense

CNC orders are ideal for long-term investing, as they come with an unlimited holding period. They help you benefit from potential price appreciation over time, without reacting to temporary fluctuations.

What is MIS in the Share Market ?

A Margin Intraday Square-Off Order is used for intraday trading. It involves trading in stocks or derivatives, where the orders are closed on the same trading day. MIS helps in short-term trading based on price movements.

Key Aspects

Leverage: MIS orders let you trade a larger value with a smaller upfront cost. This increases the scope for potential gains.

Automatic Closing: If you do not close your trade before the market closes, the broker may automatically close it.

Impact of Market Fluctuations: The risk of losses is amplified as much as gains due to the use of leverage for a short period.

When are MIS Orders Suitable

MIS orders are generally considered to benefit from short-term price movements in a single trading day. They work for active traders comfortable with the risk of fluctuations.

What is the Meaning of NRML in the Share Market ?

A Normal Margin Order is used in derivatives trading, mainly for futures and options, where you can hold positions beyond the trading day up to expiry. You can carry forward trades by maintaining the required margin.

Key Aspects

Limited Intraday Leverage: Unlike MIS orders, maintaining an adequate margin is a must as per the broker’s requirements based on SEBI regulations.

Wider Derivative Use: Besides F&O, NRML orders work for commodity and currency trading.

Flexibility: Traders have the choice to close the position on the same day or carry it forward.

When NRML Orders are Used

NRML orders are typically used for strategically executing derivative trades based on time horizon and expected price movements.

CNC vs MIS vs NRML: Key Differences Explained

The difference between CNC, MIS, and NRML comes down to how long you can hold the trade, how margin works, and the level of risk involved. Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Aspect CNC Order MIS Order NRML Order Purpose No time limit Same trading day or auto-closed Beyond one day, up to expiry Holding Period Full payment required Low upfront margin Standard positional margin Leverage No leverage High leverage against trading in margin Limited leverage as per the exchange margin rules Risk Level Low High Moderate to high Typical Use Investing in stocks for long-term Intraday trading Positional trades in F&0, currency, and commodities

Choosing the Right Order Type

With a clear understanding of the meaning and a breakdown of CNC vs MIS vs NRML orders, you can approach trading more confidently. Align the scope of each order against your investing needs for better decisions. For a deeper understanding, explore stock market basics here.