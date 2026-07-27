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CNC, MIS, and NRML Orders: Meaning and Differences 

Last Updated: 27 Jul 2026

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In stock market trading, placing an order involves choosing how the trade is executed. CNC (Cash and Carry), MIS (Margin Intraday Square-Off), and NRML (Normal Margin Order) orders represent trade settlement styles. These different order types influence how long you hold a position, whether you can use margin, and how the trade is settled. Understanding them helps you trade with clarity and manage risk efficiently. 

What is the Meaning of CNC in the Share Market?

A Cash and Carry (CNC) order is used to buy shares and hold them beyond a trading day. It mainly pertains to delivery-based investing, where you pay the full amount for shares and receive them in your Demat account. These shares are transferred to your account one working day after the transaction. 

  • Key Aspects 
  • Ownership: CNC orders let you acquire ownership of the shares
  • No Automatic Same-day Sale: There is no pressure to sell the shares before the market closes. 
  • No Leverage: Since you pay the full value of shares upfront, there is no additional margin for trading.
  • When CNC Orders Make Sense 

CNC orders are ideal for long-term investing, as they come with an unlimited holding period. They help you benefit from potential price appreciation over time, without reacting to temporary fluctuations.

What is MIS in the Share Market?

A Margin Intraday Square-Off Order is used for intraday trading. It involves trading in stocks or derivatives, where the orders are closed on the same trading day. MIS helps in short-term trading based on price movements. 

  • Key Aspects 
  • Leverage: MIS orders let you trade a larger value with a smaller upfront cost. This increases the scope for potential gains. 
  • Automatic Closing: If you do not close your trade before the market closes, the broker may automatically close it. 
  • Impact of Market Fluctuations: The risk of losses is amplified as much as gains due to the use of leverage for a short period. 
  • When are MIS Orders Suitable 

MIS orders are generally considered to benefit from short-term price movements in a single trading day. They work for active traders comfortable with the risk of fluctuations. 

What is the Meaning of NRML in the Share Market?

A Normal Margin Order is used in derivatives trading, mainly for futures and options, where you can hold positions beyond the trading day up to expiry. You can carry forward trades by maintaining the required margin. 

  • Key Aspects 
  • Limited Intraday Leverage: Unlike MIS orders, maintaining an adequate margin is a must as per the broker’s requirements based on SEBI regulations. 
  • Wider Derivative Use: Besides F&O, NRML orders work for commodity and currency trading. 
  • Flexibility: Traders have the choice to close the position on the same day or carry it forward. 
  • When NRML Orders are Used 

NRML orders are typically used for strategically executing derivative trades based on time horizon and expected price movements. 

CNC vs MIS vs NRML: Key Differences Explained

The difference between CNC, MIS, and NRML comes down to how long you can hold the trade, how margin works, and the level of risk involved. Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Aspect  CNC Order  MIS Order  NRML Order 
Purpose  No time limit  Same trading day or auto-closed  Beyond one day, up to expiry 
Holding Period  Full payment required  Low upfront margin  Standard positional margin 
Leverage  No leverage  High leverage against trading in margin  Limited leverage as per the exchange margin rules 
Risk Level  Low  High  Moderate to high 
Typical Use  Investing in stocks for long-term  Intraday trading  Positional trades in F&0, currency, and commodities 

Choosing the Right Order Type 

With a clear understanding of the meaning and a breakdown of CNC vs MIS vs NRML orders, you can approach trading more confidently. Align the scope of each order against your investing needs for better decisions. For a deeper understanding, explore stock market basics here

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