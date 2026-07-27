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In stock market trading, placing an order involves choosing how the trade is executed. CNC (Cash and Carry), MIS (Margin Intraday Square-Off), and NRML (Normal Margin Order) orders represent trade settlement styles. These different order types influence how long you hold a position, whether you can use margin, and how the trade is settled. Understanding them helps you trade with clarity and manage risk efficiently.
A Cash and Carry (CNC) order is used to buy shares and hold them beyond a trading day. It mainly pertains to delivery-based investing, where you pay the full amount for shares and receive them in your Demat account. These shares are transferred to your account one working day after the transaction.
CNC orders are ideal for long-term investing, as they come with an unlimited holding period. They help you benefit from potential price appreciation over time, without reacting to temporary fluctuations.
A Margin Intraday Square-Off Order is used for intraday trading. It involves trading in stocks or derivatives, where the orders are closed on the same trading day. MIS helps in short-term trading based on price movements.
MIS orders are generally considered to benefit from short-term price movements in a single trading day. They work for active traders comfortable with the risk of fluctuations.
A Normal Margin Order is used in derivatives trading, mainly for futures and options, where you can hold positions beyond the trading day up to expiry. You can carry forward trades by maintaining the required margin.
NRML orders are typically used for strategically executing derivative trades based on time horizon and expected price movements.
The difference between CNC, MIS, and NRML comes down to how long you can hold the trade, how margin works, and the level of risk involved. Here’s a side-by-side comparison:
|Aspect
|CNC Order
|MIS Order
|NRML Order
|Purpose
|No time limit
|Same trading day or auto-closed
|Beyond one day, up to expiry
|Holding Period
|Full payment required
|Low upfront margin
|Standard positional margin
|Leverage
|No leverage
|High leverage against trading in margin
|Limited leverage as per the exchange margin rules
|Risk Level
|Low
|High
|Moderate to high
|Typical Use
|Investing in stocks for long-term
|Intraday trading
|Positional trades in F&0, currency, and commodities
With a clear understanding of the meaning and a breakdown of CNC vs MIS vs NRML orders, you can approach trading more confidently. Align the scope of each order against your investing needs for better decisions. For a deeper understanding, explore stock market basics here.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
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