As an investor in the stock market, you should be aware of the basic terminology used to describe various elements to make an informed decision about what to invest in and how to go about it. The debt and equity market are terms you should be familiar with.

Equity Market

Equity markets are vulnerable to political, economic, national, and global factors. Investors are quite cautious in entering the equity market as it is associated with higher risk.

One can be either an investor or a trader in the equity market. A company can issue shares to raise capital. If the company grows, the value of the shares rises. Many traders buy and sell shares within a very short period or one can choose to hold shares over a longer period too.

In India, the buying and selling of shares are facilitated through a Demat and trading account which can be opened easily with a few easy steps.

Types of Trades in the Equity Market