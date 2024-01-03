The journey of most stock investors begins by first opening a trading account and demat account online with a credible broking company. However, after the first step of being eligible to trade, each investor’s success depends on the crucial, significant decisions they make in the market regarding the stocks they choose.

The most important factor in ensuring success in the stock market is the knowledge about the market terminology and the analysis of stocks. If you choose good stocks, you make profits, and if the chosen stocks turn out to be bad, you incur huge losses. As beginner investors are always confused about how to pick stocks that can provide them with good profits, here are a few important pointers to help you in the journey of becoming a professional investor.