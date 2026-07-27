Section 194O of the Income Tax Act,1961, is a tax provision introduced under the Finance Act, 2020. It requires e-commerce operators in India to deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) before paying sellers or service providers for transactions made through the platform.

Earlier, there were no rules governing payments made by e-commerce operators to participants, especially small sellers. Section 194O brings them under a more structured tax framework. For businesses and individuals in the e-commerce industry, understanding how Section 194O applies and the rules governing it is important for effective tax planning.

What are the Key Aspects of Section 194O?

As per the Income Tax Act, specific rules for how e-commerce transactions are taxed under 194O are applicable based on these defined components:

Operator and Participant Definition: Under Section 1940, an e-commerce operator is a digital platform facilitating the sale of goods and services online. Examples include Flipkart and Amazon. The seller or a service provider using the platform is treated as the participant.

Applicability: Section 194O TDS applies to the gross sales amount, including other applicable charges like shipping fees, convenience fee, platform’s commission, etc.

TDS Rate: The standard TDS under section 194O is 0.1% of the gross amount of sale of goods and services. Per the revision in the Union Budget, 2024, the TDS rate was reduced from 1% to 0.1% to bring parity with offline transactions.

Time of Deduction: TDS is deducted when the amount is credited to the seller’s account or at the time of payment, whichever happens earlier.

Threshold: If e-commerce participants fail to furnish PAN and or Aadhaar, the TDS rate of 5% applies instead of 0.1% according to section 206AA.

Lower Deduction Certificate (LDS): Sellers eligible for low tax liability can apply for an LDS under section 197 of the Income Tax Act to reduce the TDS rate mandated in section 194O.

Deposition of TDS: The e-commerce operator is responsible for depositing the deducted TDS with the government within the prescribed timeline.

TDS Certificate Issuance: After depositing the tax, the operator must issue a TDS certificate to the seller as proof of deduction.

Filing Tax Returns: E-commerce platforms file TDS returns (Form 26Q) every quarter.

Purpose of Section 194O

Section 194O was introduced to improve tax reporting and transparency in India’s e-commerce ecosystem. It mainly serves two purposes:

For Sellers: Helps maintain a clear record of earnings received through e-commerce platforms. It also makes it easier to claim tax credits while filing ITR .

For Buyers: Makes for a more regulated digital marketplace, where transactions are carried out through recognised e-commerce platforms that are properly monitored and reported.

Exceptions to Section 194O

While the TDS under section 194O applies to most e-commerce transactions, the following exceptions exist:

Small individual and HUF Sellers: If an individual or HUF seller’s annual sales through the e-commerce platform remain under ₹5 lakh annually.

Non-Resident Participants: Non-resident sellers or service providers fall outside the scope of section 194O TDS deduction, unless specified otherwise.

What Was the Law Before Section 194O?

There was no specific TDS deduction framework for e-commerce transactions before Section 194O was introduced. Online sellers filed their taxes independently. This increased the risk of inconsistent reporting or tax evasion by small participants and reduced visibility into e-commerce transactions for tax authorities.

Section 194O’s Role in E-Commerce

As online businesses continue expanding across e-commerce platforms, proper tax compliance is an increasing need. Section 194O TDS changes the way digital transactions are reported and taxed, ensuring transparency for everyone involved: sellers, operators, and buyers. No matter where you fit into this ecosystem, learning about the TDS applicability helps you better understand taxation and compliance-related norms.

To learn more about TDS provisions, income tax filing, and other tax-related concepts, explore the Knowledge Centre.