52 Week High/Low - BSE

52 WEEK HIGH/LOW

06 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM

52 WEEK HIGH

52 WEEK LOW

Company
LTP
Change(%)
52 W/H
52 W/L
Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

3.32%

1,179.05718
Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

1.7%

3,8853,059
Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

1.49%

3,034.52,170.25
Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

1.47%

2,7772,146.45
Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.35

0.78%

1,608.951,202.1
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,910.95

0.62%

13,6759,738.4
NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

0.54%

448.3296.55
IndusInd Bank Ltd

INDUSINDBK

998.1

0.52%

1,694.35927.05
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

0.23%

366.2226.1
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,839.15

0.17%

1,9531,544.15
Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

0.1%

184.6128.1
Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.2

-0.17%

1,339.55995.95
Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,697

-0.21%

2,0291,419
Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,371

-0.22%

7,829.956,190
UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,749.9

-0.35%

12,143.99,250.1
Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,334.25

-0.37%

3,400.852,256.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,187.25

-0.7%

3,2271,575.25
Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,940.1

-0.89%

2,006.81,359.1
State Bank of India

SBIN

793.5

-0.94%

912.1600.7
Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,594

-0.97%

1,778.951,021.5

Note: 52 Week High as per BSE Sensex

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

