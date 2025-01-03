06 January, 2025 | 06:22 AM
Company
LTP
Change(%)
52 W/H
52 W/L
|Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
3.32%
|1,179.05
|718
|Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
1.7%
|3,885
|3,059
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
1.49%
|3,034.5
|2,170.25
|Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
1.47%
|2,777
|2,146.45
|Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.35
0.78%
|1,608.95
|1,202.1
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,910.95
0.62%
|13,675
|9,738.4
|NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
0.54%
|448.3
|296.55
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
INDUSINDBK
998.1
0.52%
|1,694.35
|927.05
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
0.23%
|366.2
|226.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,839.15
0.17%
|1,953
|1,544.15
|Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
0.1%
|184.6
|128.1
|Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.2
-0.17%
|1,339.55
|995.95
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,697
-0.21%
|2,029
|1,419
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,371
-0.22%
|7,829.95
|6,190
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,749.9
-0.35%
|12,143.9
|9,250.1
|Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,334.25
-0.37%
|3,400.85
|2,256.9
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,187.25
-0.7%
|3,227
|1,575.25
|Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,940.1
-0.89%
|2,006.8
|1,359.1
|State Bank of India
SBIN
793.5
-0.94%
|912.1
|600.7
|Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,594
-0.97%
|1,778.95
|1,021.5
Note: 52 Week High as per BSE Sensex
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
